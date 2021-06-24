Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 7
There's probably no point in continuing to learn the markup language. Why not? Today it has become obvious that the visual constructor is going to replace it. I never thought its design would ever become so clear, but it has. A pity of course, but that was the plan. I will briefly describe the functionality and principles of the editor:
Two functions to edit items:
3. Functions allowing you to work with projects:
The windows required for the editor. 4:
Now, a little bit of explanations:
That's it. It's an absolute reality. So, the markup language is getting away from us... It makes me personally sad...
Tonight (in about 5 hours...) I'll present a working prototype of the visual editor, where you can add items and edit properties in "manual" mode. I invite you to try it out and give your opinion. Its development is moving at a huge speed, which I didn't count on, and what you'll see is just the beginning. Therefore, don't judge it harshly. Its functionality can multiply and improve many times over in a matter of weeks.
Published.
Quick instructions:
Unpack the archive and install the advisor KIB_Studio.ex5 in the experts folder and the indicator Empty_window.ex5 in the indicators folder. Run the advisor first, then the indicator.
1. The menu window will appear. It contains basic controls.
2. After the indicator is loaded, an empty window will appear for editing.
3. Drag and drop items from the menu window onto the kanvas of the empty window and edit them.
Editing includes the following options:
1. resizing objects (the base of elements (buttons) and texts). Some of the items do not change some of their parameters. This is done to keep their integrity. For example, the popup list does not change the height and position of its text and the parameters of its button.
2. Moving elements on the canvas. You can move both the whole element and its parts (again - not for all elements). For an element, the movement is limited by the kanvas, and for its internal objects - by the space of its base. The correction is automatic.
3. open the colour, font, and icon selection windows by clicking on the "Main properties" tab of the menu. To edit an object, click on it, and then click on the desired colours, fonts or icons, depending on the selected editing object.
4. It is possible to resize text by clicking on it, with up and down or left and right arrows and moving cursor. The text will change its size by becoming smaller or larger.
5. You can change the angle of the text by rotating it. To do this, grab the arrow in the top left corner and pull. The arrow points diagonally from left to right.
6. It is possible to type on elements by changing their text. To do this, double-click on the text. An input box will appear. Another click and the text is selected. Then you can erase it and print something else.
7. You can move items by grabbing the centre of their top side when a crosshair appears.
Well done, Peter!
A lot of work has been done.
A good start has been made.
Is the file with the code being generated? I couldn't find it.
Thank you, Nikolai.
The boot and api files are generated through the main menu (double-click on the chart), but it's not worth trying in this version yet. The engine needs to be upgraded there and not everything is done in the studio itself. It's a little early. By the end of the month I'll try to fully port all the language features to the editor.
that it all goes to the usual style setting. There are certain moments, such as the link button, the hover button, the click button, and just the button. And for each moment they usually make their own styles, or a mixture of them.
To tell the truth, I've always misunderstood in such things how to arrange the settings of executed code for a button. So that it would be also visual. And also with its own checks of the code for errors.
A vivid example of such a work would be creating a menu for creating a menu. That is, if graphically it will be possible to make the left or right menu with embed code so to speak on the fly.
Or is it just generating buttons in code....?