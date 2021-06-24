Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 3

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Nope. That way, every Market Seller will start its own thread like "Test my best EA".

Marketplace sellers have branches on the forum.

Tag Konow:

All right. Whatever. I'll post it as is.

I suppose you could post both the source and the compiled file. Everyone would pick the one they're more comfortable with.

 

will there be a Quake port for MQL...? for everything, but not for MQL yet!

;)

about that... in my opinion this time will not take off the gui, hello windows... ok, but we need a fresh idea that needs to be drawn by this kernel-engine


PS:@Retag Konow make a screensaver out of The Matrix...on the hubra recently wrote:

Каждый уважающий себя программист обязан написать:

- calculator

- brainfuck interpreter

- screensaver in the style of the Matrix


i think there's something to it - at least there'll be a screensaver port... what if ?

 
Alexey Navoykov:

The Market vendors have branches on the forum.

I suppose you could post both the source and the compiled file. Everyone would choose what is more convenient for them.

So I did. The compiled one is on the blog. I updated it.

 
What, again? Open and without source?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
What, again? Open source and no source?

The source code is in the first post. The compiled version is on the blog.

 
Igor Makanu:

will there be a Quake port for MQL...? for everything, but not for MQL yet!

;)

about that... in my opinion this time will not take off the gui, hello windows... ok, but we need a fresh idea that needs to be drawn by this kernel-engine


PS:@Reteg Konow make a screensaver from The Matrix...on the hubra recently wrote:


I think there's something in it - at least there will be a screensaver port, ... what if it is ?

I'll add: a visual editor).

Those who are drawn to the sky will take off. The rest will walk on the ground).

 
Реter Konow:

Peter, can you show some examples here, like with the button. Interesting, thank you.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Peter, can you show some examples here, like with the button. Interesting, thank you.

Of course. Here, take the file. Put it in the inclusion folder. Plug it into the kib-source (below), and compile the kib-source.

Get an image like this:


Files:
Settings_windows.mqh  26 kb
 
Peter, you have done a lot of work. Well done!
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Peter, you have done a lot of work. Well done!

Thank you! I hope you will find my work useful.

12345678910...58
New comment