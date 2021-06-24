Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 3
Nope. That way, every Market Seller will start its own thread like "Test my best EA".
Marketplace sellers have branches on the forum.
All right. Whatever. I'll post it as is.
I suppose you could post both the source and the compiled file. Everyone would pick the one they're more comfortable with.
will there be a Quake port for MQL...? for everything, but not for MQL yet!
;)
about that... in my opinion this time will not take off the gui, hello windows... ok, but we need a fresh idea that needs to be drawn by this kernel-engine
PS:@Retag Konow make a screensaver out of The Matrix...on the hubra recently wrote:
Каждый уважающий себя программист обязан написать:
- calculator
- brainfuck interpreter
- screensaver in the style of the Matrix
i think there's something to it - at least there'll be a screensaver port... what if ?
So I did. The compiled one is on the blog. I updated it.
What, again? Open source and no source?
The source code is in the first post. The compiled version is on the blog.
I'll add: a visual editor).
Those who are drawn to the sky will take off. The rest will walk on the ground).
Peter, can you show some examples here, like with the button. Interesting, thank you.
Of course. Here, take the file. Put it in the inclusion folder. Plug it into the kib-source (below), and compile the kib-source.
Get an image like this:
Peter, you have done a lot of work. Well done!
Thank you! I hope you will find my work useful.