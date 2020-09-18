On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 122
As many people as there are gaffes - bottom of the Eur, top of the pound
Statement will judge everyone, not charts. I have one, do you? :)
in the EA, Alexander taught me this strategy.
and once on the news, i started trying to trade.
i closed a few spreads in an evening.
my mentor asked me how I did it.
i just started at that time and did not understand how.
but the fact that it's cool is clearly recorded ;)
You don't have to invent anything.
Everything has already been done before us.
The pound and the eva.
Without a price chart it is a useless drawing.
with a price chart to show, is that what you mean?
Desirable, but not essential).
with or without a schedule.
makes no difference
;)
what about you?
;)))
I wrote about 3 years ago that I gave a girl an arrow indicator and explained how to trade by arrows, i.e. you do not even have to think, you just need to watch the arrows and follow the instructions.
Many years have passed and she is still trading by this indicator, but she added oscillator to the system and improved it a bit.
The question how she does it is answered in the same way.
There are some rules that if you do not deviate from them, you can steadily earn money.
P.S. Now she lives by herself, I decided to buy an engagement ring on February 14 and go to her to matchmake, she is 27. I really understand that the chance is somewhere around 20/80, but I will try, all the same, I lose nothing, but only get)
There's a problem that may arise later, if suddenly agree. Will think to register aktsa on the resource, both will be banned, they say I have created a clone. Somehow peskokokokochno all this (.
Renat, the price chart should be increased and the basement paired.
There's nothing there anymore.
You can trade.