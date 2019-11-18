Why an economic crisis is inevitable. - page 11
So how do we solve the sacramental question of selling to someone who has no money?
INVENTING REAGANOMICS
It's easy, it's even very simple: let's give him a loan! But he won't pay it back, will he? He has no money!
If we don't give him the credit, we'll die today and he won't pay us back tomorrow! Yay! We'll live! Wiping the cold sweat off our foreheads.
The modern world is not a question of who eats more, it's a question of who lives longer. And its motto: You die today, I'll die tomorrow! That's the point of Reaganomics.
We give credit to everyone to buy goods. To hell with the body of the loan, at least pay the interest. The economy immediately revived. Trade and production went up sharply. Reagan is America's favourite President!
But, with this approach, the debts of everyone, households, banks, the state begin to grow exponentially. It's arithmetic that can't be circumvented by any goat.
The good news is that in the beginning it is a very slow growth. Whoever has seen the exponential graph understands that in the beginning everything is great, but when the real growth starts, it is horrible and unstoppable.
But who cares, what we did today will be the responsibility of someone else tomorrow. What a shame... We were wrong, Reagan isn't the savior at all... I won't say who he is.
I hope everyone has now understood Bernanke's strange phrase: "I'll throw money from a helicopter if I have to". Benya the helicopter is the head. He's got his finger in his mouth...
a ray is a sine moving in a straight line, how do you relate it?
Have you read Duk's quantum analysis thread?
No, I started reading Duca's work a long time ago and didn't like it, so I decided not to read it. Maybe I'll read it later. But reading 70 pages... ...scares me off. It's like 60 pages of rubbish.)
In 2008, I remember when Adventurist was popular with his nonsense about the end of the asashay, the collapsed dolor and all that.
And then the ruble depreciated by a factor of 1.5. And then three more.
And no matter how much the chinese shake the asashayka through their leftists, it only gets stronger.
Pabeda.
I remember also talking to a lady of status in 2016 about the impending crisis in the USA. She said "Have you been watching Channel 1? There can't be a crisis in America. Because there can't be one in America". After that, I only talk to ladies about ladies' issues.
I have a friend who lives in omérica. Before the 2008 crisis, I insistently explained to him that you were about to have a crisis. He twiddled his thumb against his temple and said that there could be no crisis in the omérica, there was plenty to go around. But the crisis struck and he was out of a job. Then he kept asking me how I knew there would be a crisis. I answer with one phrase. "There were preconditions".
Alexander Laertesky has long revealed the cause of the crises in America
