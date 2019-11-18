Why an economic crisis is inevitable. - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Go to a Mercedes showroom and see the quality of latest models. Instead of leather not the best plastic, etc. It's not quality products that are winning the competition these days, it's cheaper ones. Don't stoop to private cases and get personal. As an associate professor to an associate professor, we are discussing macroeconomics, stupid.
So that's what macroeconomics is all about - a product doesn't have to be cheap, it has to be of high quality.
It is enough to have a few rich customers than a million paupers.
"It's cool that the world's crisis is constantly sharpening. It is life" (c).
Total equity capitalisation by country.
(Excluding the UK.)
I completely agree.
How many times have I seen a scene in a shop where customers have asked for smartphones made in Trinidad and Tobago, and instead they have been handed these miserable iPhones at gunpoint....
And what about the cars? Vanuatu's cars! They're no match for a Ford or a Mustang...
Yes, they have it worked out to the finest detail. They play on ego and vanity, and the equipment breaks down immediately after the warranty period. But this contradiction is hardly a significant reason.
Well, why not? What if you look deeper? The point is a loss of values.
We need to summon the spirit of Yusuf in the thread and sic this quantum scientist on him.
If you have a connection, write to Yusuf and tell him that his great and universal Market Theory is being infringed upon.
Total equity capitalisation by country.
here is the trouble and the catch - equity capitalisation and valuation movements are not the root cause of currency movements.
The US can in principle only be valued by domestic companies. (as it happens).
And these are FEC+Transport+Greater, and only those inside. And they are not on the radar, they are small...they are unknown
So that's what macroeconomics is all about - a product doesn't have to be cheap, it has to be of high quality.
It is enough to have a few rich customers than a million paupers.
"It's cool that the world's crisis is constantly sharpening. It is life" (c).
here is the trouble and the catch - stock capitalisation and valuation movements are not the root cause of currency movements.
The US can basically only be valued by domestic companies. (that's how it's worked out).
And those are FEC+Transport+Greater, and only those inside. And they are not on the radar, they are small...they are unknown
yes of course)
I brought this to the question of how it is profitable to have a solvent population.
And the crisis, yes there will be, the time has come.
But no big deal (for the World).
Total equity capitalisation by country.
(Excluding the UK.)
here is the trouble and the catch - equity capitalisation and valuation movements are not the root cause of currency movements.
The US can in principle only be valued by domestic companies. (as it happens).
And those are FEC+Transport+Greater, and only those that are domestic. And they are not in the know, they are small...they are unknown