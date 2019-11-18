Why an economic crisis is inevitable. - page 13
I agree with the previous speaker about the Sixth Fleet, you are too obviously revealing a Masonic conspiracy, you should be careful, they will definitely come...
The statement"Population without money is useless" is worth a lot, look to the heart of the matter)
Do you know where the population's money comes from?
There is a lot of talk right now about developing the domestic market in every possible way and this is the panacea for all crises and problems.
This is especially true in the case of China. The Chinese will increase the purchasing power of their population, and their population is enormous! And they will buy up everything themselves and they will not need Americans and other natives.
Let's look at this issue more closely. And I have to repeat that the purchasing power of the population is already included in the cost of goods. And the proportion of goods not sold has little to do with purchasing power.
But there is a loss of competitiveness here. The more purchasing power you have, the better it is for your competitors. They will gladly sell their cheap goods to your wealthy citizens, but your own, now expensive, goods will not be needed at all.
Case in point: the US. They can only sell guns at gunpoint at the customer's temple. Pardon the hyperbole, but how do you get the message across succinctly and clearly? Trump realises that in a fair competition, the USA will lose even to Vanuatu and Trinidad and Tobago (forgive me for choosing these countries, I only chose them because they are very pretty names). So I started with customs barriers and walls.
What to do? America can't die because of stupid ideas about free trade and the WTO. "Gentlemen" always change the rules of the game when they start losing.
So, no matter how much you increase the wealth and purchasing power of your population, you will not solve the problem of selling all your goods on the domestic market, you will only catastrophically worsen your competitiveness.
Such ideas could have been pushed in the sixties, but since the mid-seventies it has been utter stupidity. Of course, the welfare of our citizens must be improved, but to a reasonable limit. We didn't come into this world to eat, and we can manage without a hundred kilos of ass. The standard of living should be reasonable, I would even say modest. The world is too beautiful to sacrifice it for 90% of the morbidly obese population.So we have a paradox: the better we live (in the philistine sense), the more elusive our chances of future survival.
And here is a good time to talk about paradoxes in general. And we certainly will. But then.
nonsense
Do you personally buy everything cheapest?
Or do you look for better quality?
bullshit.
Do you personally buy everything cheapest?
Or do you look for better quality?
Re-read, you haven't understood anything at all, judging by the question.
So you order stale products for yourself from China and don't buy fresh products from your own country because it's more expensive - right?
I completely agree.
How many times have I seen a scene in a shop where customers have asked for smartphones made in Trinidad and Tobago, and instead they have been handed these miserable iPhones at gunpoint....
And what about the cars? Vanuatu's cars! They're no match for a Ford or a Mustang...
Or, say, a Superjet!
Boeing could go a long way to getting there...
Fly Vanuatu planes
That's terrific!
So you order stale products for yourself from China and don't buy fresh products from your own country because it's more expensive - right?