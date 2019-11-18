Why an economic crisis is inevitable. - page 15

QuantumBob:
Try to calculate in physical terms. You will be very surprised. There are lies, there are blatant lies, and there are outrageous lies, i.e. US statistics.

What are these in-kind figures?
The amount of iron per capita?
Or the amount of resources pumped out of the earth?

the sovok ended 30 years ago.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Well, why not? What if you look deeper? The point is a loss of values.

I agree that this is important, but even more important is the fundamental idea that the economy is globally unprofitable.
 

Wind energy = 22% of all European electricity.

Denmark: 68%
Germany: 59%
Lithuania: 27%
Belgium: 27%
Portugal: 27%

In GWh:

Germany: 717
UK: 178
France: 152
Spain: 96
Sweden: 76

QuantumBob:
I don't see why not. And Enron, General Electric, for example. Very famous. Check it out...
I can't say anything about Enron, I don't know ...but GE has major turnovers outside the US. And it's a trans-corp, member 44.
 
Oil production, mln b/d

USA
October 2016: 8.5
October 2017: 9.5
October 2018: 11.1
October 2019: 12.6

RF
October 2016: 10.8
October 2017: 11.3
October 2018: 11.6
October 2019: 11.2
 
Taras Slobodyanik:

Iceland is generally the coolest...and then there's northern Canada's Labradors. The wind is so windy.

They are not doing so well in windy areas :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Iceland is generally the coolest...and then there's northern Canada's Labradors. The wind is so windy.

They are not doing too well in the windy areas :-)


Percentage of GDP allocated to health care

Maxim Kuznetsov:
I can't say anything about Enron, I don't know ...but GE has major turnovers outside the US. And it is generally a trans-corp, member 44.
My son works there, it's not doing well, they're selling off everything they can find buyers for. And Enron is bankrupt. Used to be the biggest energy company. Kind of like our former RAO UES. Employees lost their pensions because they had their own pension fund. It's a complete northern furry beast.
 
Taras Slobodyanik:


Percentage of GDP allocated to health


Tell us what GDP is and tell us the standard for calculating it

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Tell us what GDP is and tell us the standard for calculating it

A very good question, they have already started to include drug trafficking and prostitution in GDP. Now they are discussing how to include their own housing, like if they rented it and wives like to provide sex services to their husbands. It makes me laugh...
