Why an economic crisis is inevitable. - page 15
Try to calculate in physical terms. You will be very surprised. There are lies, there are blatant lies, and there are outrageous lies, i.e. US statistics.
))
What are these in-kind figures?
The amount of iron per capita?
Or the amount of resources pumped out of the earth?
the sovok ended 30 years ago.
Well, why not? What if you look deeper? The point is a loss of values.
Wind energy = 22% of all European electricity.
Denmark: 68%
Germany: 59%
Lithuania: 27%
Belgium: 27%
Portugal: 27%
In GWh:
Germany: 717
UK: 178
France: 152
Spain: 96
Sweden: 76
I don't see why not. And Enron, General Electric, for example. Very famous. Check it out...
USA
October 2016: 8.5
October 2017: 9.5
October 2018: 11.1
October 2019: 12.6
RF
October 2016: 10.8
October 2017: 11.3
October 2018: 11.6
October 2019: 11.2
Iceland is generally the coolest...and then there's northern Canada's Labradors. The wind is so windy.
They are not doing so well in windy areas :-)
Iceland is generally the coolest...and then there's northern Canada's Labradors. The wind is so windy.
They are not doing too well in the windy areas :-)
Percentage of GDP allocated to health care
I can't say anything about Enron, I don't know ...but GE has major turnovers outside the US. And it is generally a trans-corp, member 44.
Tell us what GDP is and tell us the standard for calculating it
