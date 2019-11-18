Why an economic crisis is inevitable. - page 20
maybe you should already put on banned comrades, when, by whom and for how long he gets banned ? (most importantly for what)
just for the sake of decorum :-) and as an example so to speak
$100 invested in stocks (in the free world)
ps. and those were the world crises
It's a strange fantasy. Trying to find an example of this in history or contemporary reality and there is none.
The beginning of the Roman Empire, what phase is that?
The Copper Riots of 1662-1664.
I will write the truth that no one ever says. Nobody, absolutely nobody, knows the cause of the crisis. Nowhere is there a mathematical model of economic development. Nobody knows how to run the state, nobody knows how to do the right thing. Nobody controls the situation, everything develops by itself and people cannot influence it, in any way. There are no people on earth who know the answer to the question you have asked. Those who say they know how to do it, they are lying 100%. Anyone who says they know how, they are either lying or not smart enough. The development of crises is similar to the development of prices in the market. It is essentially the same formula, but no one has it.
At the end of the first decade of November 1997 I was woken up early in the morning by a phone call - I was informed that the IMF had rejected loans to Brazil and South Korea. At the time the Internet connection was poor, but the call came from the plane.
I did not immediately understand the news and it was explained that there was a huge scribble ahead - a direct consequence of the as-yet-unknown news. The source was quite qualified, I got out of warm bed and about 10:00 sold the only asset of the second echelon ready for sale - the shares of Saratovenergo for the sum slightly over 265 thousand kroner. The buyer was Alfa-Capital, and the seller was me, a small one. After a couple of hours, they got very angry with me and did not pay until the last permissible date - January 11, 1998. Saratovenergo shares fell below the plinth on the day I sold them to a large and strong company.
My point is this? No one can influence the situation - totally agree. About the formula - I don't agree at all. About the mathematical model of economic development I can only swear.
But there are people who know how to act in this or that situation and know how to recognize it. These are not just people, but elements of the system, in essence - highly qualified insiders, or simply very well-informed professionals.
The Copper Riots of 1662-1664.
Would remove the post about the Copper Riots in the Roman Empire in the 17th century.
On the world crisis of 2008 you can watch the film "Insiders". about AIG insurers and the rating agencies and their assessment of their activities in the senate. There are historical analogies, Ben Bernanke expressed the idea that events are developing within an "experimental economy" (I think it was said in the context of QE), i.e. the outcome is not predictable.
On the global crisis of 2008, you can watch the film Insiders.
you can read Pinocchio :)
Chuvashcreditprombank collapsed today. 5 billion in assets, the largest bank in the Republic.
THE COST OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY WITHOUT SUBSIDIES. Evolution of the cost of wind and solar energy without subsidies. 2009-2019.
RF. Housing commissioning,
million sq m
2015: 85.3
2016: 79.8
2017: 79.2
2018: 75.3
2019 (forecast): 69.0