Metatrader 4/5 MACOS ???? - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A Windusian sect. No self-respect ... Liked:
"Just in case, we recommend periodically checking that the service is still disabled, that the limit connection is set and everything else. As the ten system is quite tricky andoften does not obey the user and these services can somehow get back up and running" )))
The combine-software (like office), which with every new version makes to update the hardware. Not without reason one of the UNIX principles says: "write programs that do one thing and do it well". Not MS Word, which sings, dances and can also type text.
Victims of progress.
Artem, that's funny. Whose Skype to download - the one who banned? Pioneer, you're responsible for everything.
...
Windows really hasn't improved since XP-64 in terms of user-friendliness (although the kernel has become more stable). The attempt to penetrate the mobile device niche proved a failure, and the desire to unify the interface with tablets resulted in a ruin of that very interface. But Nadella the Hindu, who was in charge of the webcloud closet at microsoft, after ascending to the throne, got down to collecting big-data, a goddamn globalist)))) Always dreamed of doing that in his own cloud closet, I guess. Hopefully with the new seo - when it changes, I mean - the situation with the OS itself will straighten out. After the eye and psyche pleasing grey classic interface, this flat stuff is unreal to use.
If, however, apple people think that Cupertino does not collect their user-data in any way - they are more naive than idiots.
But it's a good shit, I approve it, a solid A.
Windows really hasn't improved since XP-64 in terms of user-friendliness (although the kernel has become more stable). The attempt to penetrate the mobile device niche proved a failure, and the desire to unify the interface with tablets resulted in a ruined interface. But Nadella the Hindu, who was in charge of the webcloud closet at microsoft, after ascending to the throne, got his hands on the big-data collection, a goddamn globalist)))) Always dreamed of doing that in his own cloud closet, I guess. Hopefully with the new seo - when it changes, I mean - the situation with the OS itself will straighten out. After the eye and psyche pleasing grey classic interface, this flat stuff is unreal to use.
If, however, the Apple people think that Cupertino doesn't collect their user-data in any way - they're more naive than idiots.
But the shit is good, I approve it, a solid A.
It's amazing how Microsoft in the pursuit of the Apple wow factor killed their very good windows mobile and started to write another one (windows phone) and actually failed and ended up with nothing...
It's amazing how a giant mega corporation releases an interface that looks like it was made by a drunken student the night before a session...
It's also surprising that they don't seem to realize what they've done now...
They still stuck to their fantasies and are trying to make Windows Core OS which will most likely fail too because they don't need another horrible system without apps... The new Cshell is again a continuation of tiles which nobody would have realized they don't need either...
On the desktop UWP apps seem utterly pathetic primitive compared to classic oldschool programs even from the 98 era...
Now the result is the 10 winnda interface is insanely unified, control panel is gone to pieces and everything is in different corners, buttons and toolbars are different sizes, everything is scattered, theme design works somewhere, somewhere not, even start menu is lagging but why would it lag? black theme was added recently is not usable at all because of the extreme contrast, it seems the team there have never seen dark interfaces done all these years in the same gnome/KDE/XFCE...
It even feels like some kind of conspiracy, a global-scale subversion...
Windows survives on support for huge amount of accumulated software (including Metatrader, tons of office suites, accounting programs, etc.) and games support, and just imagine if someone would offer adequate and quality glitch-free support for win32/win64 application architecture then win32 would not be needed at all...
Theoretically it's possible to run everything under wine, but still not as handy as we would want to, the game got a significant increase after proton/steam/dxvk, but it's still easier to run on win32/win64, and if those factors are overcome then there will be nothing to keep the average user from leaving windows, it's out of the question, most sit on win32/win64, but it seems microsoft are trying hard to make it happen ))))
Winda is supported by a huge mass of accumulated software (including Metatrader, a bunch of office and accounting programs, etc.) and games support, and if one were to offer adequate and quality glitch-free support for win32/win64 application architecture then winda would simply not be needed at all...
Yes and let it hang on, health to it. With horror I can imagine how all those guetikateli sectarians will move to linux, for example. It will be the end, the beginning of the second wine, they want colorful gujnja, advertisements, promotions, pay for everything, telemetry deeper. Let all this glamour bloom on the windup, put a fence around it and forget about it.
On Mojave - it was possible to run x64 bit Terminal.exe in Windows10x64 (by renaming Terminal64.exe into Terminal.exe, taking into account that the exe will be constantly taken from the latest build of MT4, which stands and is updated on Windows x64)
But the called strategy tester writes that LcalNetworkFarm is available only in the 64 bit version of MetaEditor64.exe. In fact Terminal.exe (64 bit) calls MetaEditor.exe (but it is 32 bit!!!) and writes Local Network Farm is disabled (i.e. it is a 32 bit Tester). Note that the emulator itself runs on x64 and even Terminal did not write that "For better performance you'd better run the x64 version of Mt5":
Tester writes 32 bit: Running MetaTester64.exe does not work at all! They removed Metatester.exe (32 bit) and gave it Metatester64.exe renamed into Metatester.exe (64 bit) taken from the latest build 2267 of MT5 on Windows!!!
But if you have built for some reason app with a build lower than the official one - it will update to the latest version and then, after restarting MT5, it seems to show the latest version, but worth you close and open MT5 again, it resets to the previous build and again asks for update. It is a vicious circle. And again with x32 tester.
You need a FULL x64 TESTER with Multiprocessor in MT5 Multicurrency Optimization. The mt5 terminal.exe itself x64 is essentially unnecessary, and all the effort was for the sake of the x64 tester which is not called. As far as I understood the implementation of update in x64 by Metakvot goes like this: terminal64.exe is downloaded last - it is renamed into terminal.exe and placed in a folder ... but why the auto-update does not work and we need to manually shove a windose build to it is not clear to me.
All brokers at the moment don't have any 64 bit emulated mt5 for ANY MACOS and moreover the Strategy Tester x64.
Metaquotes company continues to supply brokers with 32 bit MT5 termlans and testers in Wine emulators, which burn up to 50% of CPU resources. It's not even a question of using them in Catalina - I repeat IN ANY OSX there is no 64 bit multiprocessor MT5 tester !
What the Brokers did - they reposted 32 bit emulators for MACOS as if nothing had happened and they don't care that Catalina doesn't support 32 bit processes at all
Iused Catalina and launched MT5 terminal.exe x64 in the same way and it was even able to log in and search for servers and brokers but after waiting a couple of minutes it just popped out = closed itself and was playing dumb...no tester was out of the question
Is someone forcing you to use MT, against your will?
Another hotly contested thread - pointy-tipped vs dumb-tipped...
Tear down Windows on your Power computer, and install a normal Hackintosh. The following video is for your education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rr33w3rqQtM
Does someone force you to use MT against your will?
Yes! My clients force me to coding robots and indicators for them, moreover they even pay me for optimizing my products for them. I hope I gave a comprehensive answer to this question