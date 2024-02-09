Metatrader 4/5 MACOS ???? - page 2
It's just plain weird... suggesting at Broker level to wait for fixes in the form of crutches... At the moment no one even has the emulated version working on a mac - and it does that all the time. Installing winds as a second system on a mac is ridiculous.
This message only concerns those using MetaTrader for Mac.
Unfortunately, the newest update for MacOS,Catalina, introduced a compatibility issue that does not allow MetaTrader programs to no longer function on the platform. We recommend our MacOS-based users who wish to continue trading on their Mac platform to postpone the update until a fix is available.
In the meantime, affected users can continue to trade via the ***, or install Windows onto their Mac systems as a second OS, or to use within virtualization software like Parallels.
All traders who utilise the PC or Windows platform are not affected, and can continue trading without concern.
If you have further questions regarding this issue, please contact our customer service.
Kind regards,
Admiral Markets
If they code the OSX version, they can easily rebuild it on Linux. They are similar. And again, if they build for Windows, they don't need to do much for OSX either... it's even easier. I've done applications for different OS and I know what I'm saying from experience. You are right, we are talking about some kind of Windows monopoly in terms of Metaquotes... that's the impression I get too.
Windows idle mode twists the fans and mines without you on your video .... put a blank Windows, go to a couple of sites and mine for free to someone .... the security and quality of data storage is completely missing ...
It's fine with viruses on wine. It's not perfect but you are talking nonsense. I've had winds for about four years now. No antivirus, standard protector works. Not a single password has been stolen. Of course winds is not perfect and there are reasons not to use it, everything has to have an alternative, but what you say doesn't. And the security problems are due to popularity. If 91% sat on a mac they would have the same security problems. I'm not arguing whether or not a terminal for mac is needed, I myself would like a terminal for linux, at least for some assembly, well your statements make no sense.
I want a complete Linux and Mac version of MT4 and MT5 and the discussion of what is more popular of the OS has nothing to do with the fact that Metaquotes does not want to code these versions and this should not be a response-refusal of such a company and the level that they do not want to make Compatible versions of their platforms. Not only that, it would be more reliable and better to put the robots on a Linux VPS...
This is not the level of a company of international order. That's the point. I hope Metquotes and the users of MACOS and Linux will realize that it is necessary to develop the platform for these OSes and they will support the idea by posting in the forum.
This thread is for those who are tired of Metatrader's BOTTOM EMULATION and crooked MACOS WORKING.
people who are financially secure enough to use Apple products) are begging you ...
I'll never put Windows on my computer - it's full of viruses... They can't even get an antivirus working properly on it...
I use Windows for around 60 hours a week and Linux for around 5 hours a week.
I haven't used any third party antivirus for the last few years, only the in-house Windows Serurity. In fact, I haven't caught a single Trojan or virus in recent years, although I have been to some places that are better off not being visited by misophobic people.
All my work is automatically saved in the cloud and I have only restored it a couple of times and then only when I accidentally deleted it.
Don't forget that about 7% of the world's population uses MacOS.
I'm currently studying in Canada on a Computer Programmer program. I can see from my course that somewhere around 10% of the students use Macs, and they constantly have problems with installing software for developers.
Why do you need to install MT on your mac?
Install MT in the cloud on a Windows Server and access it fully from your Mac. The asking price is €7-60 per month ( depending on what cloud or dedicated server and degree of ponzi).
I think your "financial well-being" won't suffer much. Moreover, you'll get 100% online for algotrading and your smarts won't suffer (you won't have to humiliate yourself in front of the surrounding real guys that you use windup:).
Why do you need to install MT on your mac?
Same thing - put MT4 in cloud for Windows users and pay 60 euro per month additionally... what a load of crap.
I work for MACOS and i want the MACOS version of metatrader just like it is available to super windows users .
The question here is the insolvency of Metaqoutes to code this platform for the best OC in the world. The most popular is not always the best. The matter is rather that MT4 was not written in C++ from the beginning and it works as a brake... And if it was written with C++, the tester and optimizer would have flown for a long time and there would be versions for all three most popular OCs instead of poor instructions how to emulate MT4 in MAKOS... bullshit
don't need 60 euros (it's more for show)
I pay 8.9 euros
That's enough:
Put a multi-currency optimisation on your UPP for 24 pairs of a simple MT5 robot on all ticks ... it will fill up your Hard only with quotes.... I think the question is closed ... And the CPU will kill you in 5 minutes.
I've seen $3.00 worth of v.P.S. That's not the answer.
So you think that every time you need to fix a robot or its license, I will have to rent a UPU for life and write code on it? Bummer - THIS IS THE BOTTOM.
That's the look on the face of those who have never used MAC or iOS and are still sitting on Windows and Android hardware and can't buy a new iPhone or macbook after the presentation :D
What is this? An attempt to insult all dissenters? I can't say anything about MAC, somehow I don't see the urgent need. I don't visit pornographic sites and social networks and therefore there is no place to catch an infection. As for the stump... sorry, if it's a brand-new one lying in the road, I won't even look at it. I might even kick it to stop decent people from walking...)))
If you don't have a pressing need to use MacOS, then you're in the wrong branch. If you don't have a pressing need for macOS, you're in the wrong branch.
Once again, if you need more capacity, just pay more. You still need a UPU if you are a real trader and programmer. I used to pay €60 per month for several years for real multi-core hardware, not the cloud.
But then I got off on a cheaper option, because I did not see any difference. One robot works for 5-15 symbols. No lags.
Please do not use the word "you" with me.
I myself ask people to address me as "you" when I am sympathetic to them.