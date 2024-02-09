Metatrader 4/5 MACOS ???? - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I too would love to have a native Linux version of MT5.
For now I have to live under Wine, which is sad.
But the Big Sur 11.1 Mac OS has now added the ability to run the MT5 iPadOS app in full-screen mode on the Apple M1.
But honestly - it feels like working in DOS on an IBM PC/XT.
MQ, please make a native macOS Big Sur app on Apple M1 (MT5 without tester, only manual trading).
I have added a section to the help and articles about installing MetaTrader on Mac OS using the CrossOver installation package .
I have added a section to the help and articles about installing MetaTrader on Mac OS using the CrossOver installation package .
How long do I wait after launching - nothing happens, just hangs and that's it (did they already fix the M1 version for Mba)?
The new version of the MT5 app for iPadOS, which runs in macOS on the Apple M1, can now be zoomed, but please - make the fonts bigger everywhere!
The new version of the MT5 app for iPadOS, which runs in macOS on the Apple M1, can now be zoomed in, but please - make the fonts bigger everywhere!
Yes, we will methodically improve the functionality of the iPad version in desktop compatibility mode.
We'll add more commands to panels, change visibility, etc.
This is a very good thing, as the MT5 app for iPadOS on the Apple M1 macbook makes manual trading more convenient than the CrossOver build for macOS Big Sur, which started running on version 11.2!