I too would love to have a native Linux version of MT5.

For now I have to live under Wine, which is sad.

 
Tried to install MT5 via CrossOver from CodeWeavers on Macbook Air M1 myself, no luck - installation error MS HTML Rendering Engine 8 and Metatrader 5 does not start.
 

But the Big Sur 11.1 Mac OS has now added the ability to run the MT5 iPadOS app in full-screen mode on the Apple M1.

MT5 on Big Sur 11.1 Apple M1

Vertically
 

But honestly - it feels like working in DOS on an IBM PC/XT.

MQ, please make a native macOS Big Sur app on Apple M1 (MT5 without tester, only manual trading).

 

I have added a section to the help and articles about installing MetaTrader on Mac OS using the CrossOver installation package .

Rashid Umarov:

I have added a section to the help and articles about installing MetaTrader on Mac OS using the CrossOver installation package .

How long do I wait after launching - nothing happens, just hangs and that's it (did they already fix the M1 version for Mba)?

 

The new version of the MT5 app for iPadOS, which runs in macOS on the Apple M1, can now be zoomed, but please - make the fonts bigger everywhere!

View in McOS

 
Andy:

The new version of the MT5 app for iPadOS, which runs in macOS on the Apple M1, can now be zoomed in, but please - make the fonts bigger everywhere!


Yes, we will methodically improve the functionality of the iPad version in desktop compatibility mode.

We'll add more commands to panels, change visibility, etc.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

This is a very good thing, as the MT5 app for iPadOS on the Apple M1 macbook makes manual trading more convenient than the CrossOver build for macOS Big Sur, which started running on version 11.2!

 
Is it worth waiting for a working application with tester and meta-editor on M1? So far I have to use a virtual machine...
