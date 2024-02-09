Metatrader 4/5 MACOS ???? - page 13
Everything works in BigSur! Thank you very much!
Updated to the version of 10 December after startup.
It's funny that EAs with WinApi dll are compiled and even Agent Manager works.
I have not understood where is the MQL5 folder and how to copy the files from the WinApi version there. (I have copied the folders on my desktop at first and transferred them to the folder from MT5 via file manager. It cannot be copied directly from Mac OS).
Path to MQL5 folder
/Users/ <username> /Library/Application Support/MetaTrader 5/Bottles/metatrader5/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5/MQL5
Question to MT5 developers - could you please tell me if your MT5 app for iPadOS can be run on the Apple M1 MacBook with MacOS Big Sur?
There are such plans to develop a tablet version.We are waiting for the delivery of MacBooks with M1. But that's in January.
Thanks, I'm also going to take a Mac on M1. Please answer another question - can you make it possible to connect a web terminal to an account with extended authorization (SSL protocol) and is there support for such an account in your latest CrossOver MT5 package for macOS?
In a couple of weeks we will have ready MT4 and MT5 packages for MacOS.
I didn't start it on M1...
Ready, will be available tomorrow
Greetings, is there a link to mt4? Because everywhere the mt5 link is
Thanks!
There are such plans to develop a tablet version.We're waiting for MacBooks with M1 to be delivered. But that's in January.
Renat, Happy New Year! Have you already received the MacBooks on M1 (my MacBook Air M1 arrived recently)?
Tell me, is the latest version of MT5 for iPadOS already made to run in Mac OS on Apple M1?
By the way, the build of MT5 for macOS at the link at the bottom of the homepage did not start on my M1 (just nothing happens and no errors after installation).
Once again I really ask - please make it possible to connect web terminal to the account with extended authorization (via SSL certificate).
If you have questions about testing the new versions of MT5 on the Apple M1 chip, please contact me, I will be happy to check and find any bugs. Andrey.
Thanks, and happy holidays to you too.
Yes, the macbook has arrived. MT4 for iPad, MT5 for iPad work fine from AppStore on M1. We will still be doing some cosmetic tweaks for better screen size compatibility.
We had problems launching the MT4/MT5 destop on the M1 because of the protection system. It has been fixed, we will test and release today the MetaTrader 5 update for MacOS.
We are developinga newweb terminal for MT5 with a new engine. We will try to implement personal SSL certificates in it.
Update: desktop for M1 has not taken off yet.