Question for Metatrader 5 developers - with Apple's new ARM chip M1 computers coming out, are there any plans for a macOS Big Sur version of MT5?
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
You should install Windows and everything will be fine.

On Win there is no stability, I am not sure that all my data is safe, and you have to use a Mac to understand what you have to give up. My iPhone is connected to a Mac and I can receive calls on my laptop or my phone. I can receive calls on my laptop or on my phone. In general, I have a lot of advantages, so I had to install the machine and inside the windup as an application. But because of the limited video card Ninja is not stable, can loose graphics. Ninja is capricious in general and I try not to disturb it unwantedly when using a machine. I have already had a Mac when I started trading, so I had to adjust.

 
If you need MT5 terminal for MAC without registration) https://www.xm.com/ru/mt5-mac I installed it and it works perfectly)
The MT4 and MT5 packages for MacOS will be ready in a couple of weeks.

These are Wine-based CodeWeavers packaged installers. Tests are in progress.

It works on Big Sur too. We will provide support for M1 too.

If old terminal shows Old version, just install new version on top.
 
Will it be possible to write-put your EA on MT5 on macOS? And will there be a redesign of the iPadOS version of the MT5 app to run in macOS Big Sur on a macbook with an M1 chip?
 
Will there be native (direct and full) macOS support for MacBooks on the M1 chip without "crutches"?

Or at least are there plans to make it possible to run a web terminal with extended authorization SSL certificate?

 
Andy:

Will there be native (direct and full) macOS support for MacBooks on the M1 chip without "crutches"?

Or at least are there plans to make it possible to run a web terminal with an extended authorization SSL certificate?

These are Wine-based CodeWeavers packaged installers.

That is, emulation.

 
Thanks for the answer, I know that - the question was specifically about future plans?

 
Andy:

Thanks for the reply, I know that - the question was specifically about future plans?

There are no other plans at the moment
 
is there a release date? and a service where to download or maybe a link, thanks
