Metatrader 4/5 MACOS ???? - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You should install Windows and everything will be fine.
On Win there is no stability, I am not sure that all my data is safe, and you have to use a Mac to understand what you have to give up. My iPhone is connected to a Mac and I can receive calls on my laptop or my phone. I can receive calls on my laptop or on my phone. In general, I have a lot of advantages, so I had to install the machine and inside the windup as an application. But because of the limited video card Ninja is not stable, can loose graphics. Ninja is capricious in general and I try not to disturb it unwantedly when using a machine. I have already had a Mac when I started trading, so I had to adjust.
In a couple of weeks we will have MT4 and MT5 packages ready for MacOS.
Will there be native (direct and full) macOS support for MacBooks on the M1 chip without "crutches"?
Or at least are there plans to make it possible to run a web terminal with extended authorization SSL certificate?
Will there be native (direct and full) macOS support for MacBooks on the M1 chip without "crutches"?
Or at least are there plans to make it possible to run a web terminal with an extended authorization SSL certificate?
These are Wine-based CodeWeavers packaged installers.
That is, emulation.
These are Wine-based CodeWeavers packaged installers.
That is, emulation.
Thanks for the answer, I know that - the question was specifically about future plans?
Thanks for the reply, I know that - the question was specifically about future plans?
No other plans yet.