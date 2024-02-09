Metatrader 4/5 MACOS ????
I support this question.
I myself also run MT5 on a Macbook in Windows via Boot Camp, but it's not possible to use the MacOS (so no point in buying a new MacBook).
Also, my DC doesn't have a web version of the terminal (can it even be run with SSL security certificate or not)?
Now it is possible to port apps from the new iPadOS to macOS for using on an Apple PC instead of iPad (but one cannot write one's own EAs).
What do MQ developers and just users of Apple tech have to say about this?
You can open a thread in the English part of the forum (with a built-in translator - which is in every postto write a post or to read a post) and maybe - will suggest a solution.
In the English part, one of the moderators ( Marco vd Heijden) often responds to different Mac and Linux situations.

Thanks - we are ok with English, but we want to raise the issue that we are tired of porting and crutches in MACOS to run a glitchy MT4 or MT5 ... I like to code and store information in a secure MACOS ... I like coding and storing information in secured MACOS... I like to code on super windows and catch viruses every day... Just try to lose a file there and you'll get away with it.... MACOS has all developers sitting on it because of the quality of the data integrity by the minute ... Rollback any version at any time and on any date is possible using TimeMashine utility ... The HFS file system and its speed is the best...
That's why we ask Metaquotes to write full native and unmulated version for MACOS users. In common parlance COMPATIBLE version for MACOS . It seems to be a normal corporation but for so many years they are unable to offer a solution for one of the most popular operating systems... I do not know, if I were them I would be ashamed.
I'll never put Windows on my computer... it's full of viruses... They even can't make antivirus for it... I've never had a virus on my MacOS in Macbook (and on Campa for Hackintosh - I've been using it for 5 years now) without antivirus.
We (the developers and people who are financially able to afford to use Apple products)
Are you trying to offend people who don't use apples?
Many people who are financially well off will not afford to use them, maybe replace it with "mental" well off.


I don't want to insult anyone - you have the opportunity to try MACOS as a Hackintosh - put it on any computer with an Intel processor, works like clockwork. I also have an original macbook - and metaquotes will now rebuke me for using an incomplete and broken MACOS... no way - I have a macbook too! Everything was checked and coded mostly on it. Now I don't have such a possibility - another update screwed up even the ported versions. And it's very depressing and gives a bad impression of metaquotes and its support team for MACOS... tired of fiddling with the emulator... and they would like to stop all this through the creation of a normal OSX compatible version, where everything would visually work well andquickly optimized in the tester
Pavel Kolchin: Don't take it personally, even if you're hurt or offended. If you have less knowledge than I have, it's not a reason for me to call you senile or retarded - google helps. Your development is only in your hands.
I am just sure that a developer of normal software always earns more with MACOS than the user who buys his software for his Windows
Good afternoon dear developers of MT4 / MT5 platform for Windows!
We (developers and people who have enough money to use Apple products) are begging you - please develop a FULL MACOS version of Metatrader 4 & 5 which doesn't crap and doesn't use Emulators like :
- Wine
- PlayOnMac
- Parallel Desctop
- CrossOver ...
and the like nonsense .... It eats the processor of any, even the most powerful Apple device (iMac, MacPro, and especially Macbook with which you travel and code) and works incompletely.
Disadvantages of the emulator versions of Metatrader in MACOS:
1) the emulator itself loads the CPU with two processes and + application mt4 (total 3 processes) zashivayet CPU at 25-50% (on windows it is 2-3% maximum on average for comparison)
2) strategy tester has incorrect display of speed slider on Visual
3) many info panel indicators work correctly in emulated version due to lack of windows fonts
4) In Catalina 10.15.1 many brokers even wrote that you can't put them even the emulated version: https://admiralmarkets.com/about-us/news/metatrader-mac-catalina-issue with a note that you can use Web version of mt4 platform... But how to code a robot in MACOS in the Web version of the terminal?
I know what you'll say - the most popular OS version = Windows ... and that you're not going to code a full-fledged version for MACOS ...
But Windows unfortunately is not popular among Developers of any level, both for affordability and security reasons.
Sorry but putting Windows on a macbook as a second system just to run Metaeditor??? That's sacrilege. I'm more than sure that 50% of robots and indicators from your Market are written with MACOS in emulators like PlayOnMac.
The Windows operating system is for Games... but all developers code in MACOS...including Windows games
Attached is a screenshot of the popularity of MACOS = 8%. Considering that this list does not show how many Windows users even know what Metatrader is as developers
I want to ask if metaquotes respects MQL code developers and sellers on the market and if they are going to save MT4 / MT5 not working in MACOS and when will you release a full-fledged version without emulators????
Thank you
windos totally sucks, computer resources are greedy!
I don't even want to run windos after installing linux.
But although Renat himself has criticized windos many times, I don't think the developers will go for it. A lot of costs, it's better to go with the flow under the dictation of vindos.
I'm just sure that a developer of normal software always earns more with MACOS than the user who buys his software for his Windows



If they code a version for OSX, it won't be hard for them to rebuild it for Linux. They're similar. And again, if they build for Windows, they don't have to do much for OSX either... it's even easier. I've done applications for different OS and I know what I'm saying from experience. You are right about Metaquotes monopoly in terms of Windos... I also got the same impression when I saw Rinat's old answers on the forum that the most popular OS is Windos and that I do not need to code anything for MAK.... Although perhaps just lazy.
Windows idle mode twists the fans and mines without you on your video ... put a blank Windows, visit a couple of sites and mine for free to someone ... security and quality of data storage is completely missing ...
