It's not just the thickness, it's the vapour permeability of the material.
YTONG aerated concrete requires 50-100 mm of thermal insulation
I am not reinventing the wheel, I am building the house according to the design
Well, I just repeat: You have the last word. And yet look at the characteristics of rockwool and foamlex. Plus the design was based on the designer's personal preferences. Anyway, it's up to you. Since I had to communicate with the designers, though very little, but I realized one truth. What the client wants is what will be drawn. Or what has already been done before will be drawn.
One episode from our conversation: "If you had said that the concrete for the foundation would be of such a grade, I would not have added waterproofing to the project. It's like that with everything. Like, if you had said you wanted foam insulation, I would have....... And there's another downside to rockwool: You have to do the battens, so the insulation will only be between the laths. And wood has a rather weak thermal insulation. If you use a profile, it's even worse. Anyway, sorry for interfering...
Yes... and as far as vapour permeability is concerned, Rockwool is no match for Styrofoam.
Shouldn't the project specify what the concrete, cement and bricks should be? If it is a project, of course.
No, it doesn't. Concrete has a strength other than strength, and this is set in the project. For foundations, concrete of strength B25 is most commonly used. But for low structures, B20 is also acceptable. In addition to strength, it should be noted that water permeability is indicated by the letter W. It is marked with W and depends on what waterproofing should be applied. The designer put W4 or W2, I don't remember... Maybe without any additives at all. He put waterproofing by gluing. And during the pouring at the concrete mixer plant W8 was installed without any questions and when the designer saw it he said so... And the price difference is negligible. It was not a private construction.
So about the thermal insulation, look carefully. After all, it's your money's worth. In addition to the amount of thermal insulation rockwool need a vapor barrier and an additional frame of beams or profiles ... If you insulate with penoplex, you will not need a vapour barrier at all. The water permeability is close to zero. The boards are glued directly to the wall with glue foam, then vertical laths 25x50 are nailed on top of them, and siding is laid on top of them. It makes a great ventilated facade. And if you decide to follow this advice, please contact me, I will tell you some more details on fixing the laths to the walls of gas silicate blocks.
Why make a ventilated façade when using foam plastic?
Sorry, this is not a construction forum. A small digression was initiated by the TC, but to continue... it's not nice.
So as not to make a new topic.
....
What about Rusgidro? It was barely fluttering for quite a while and now it has skyrocketed. Does anyone know what the reasons might be?
New Year rally.
Yes and for a long time RusHydro was at a low
On 16 December they published the news that their first deputy CEO George Rizhinashvili had resigned and after that, just a day or two later, a sharp rise.
The Si is trading strangely
Right now, estimated rate for Si = Central Bank Rate (6%) - Fed Rate (1.25%) = 4.75%
The indicator (which is working correctly) shows that the current rate is 6.25%,
Therefore, our market believes that the central bank rate will be equal to = 6.25(current rate) + 1.25(Fed) = 8%
I have not found anything about a change in the central bank rate.
Is there any information?
It seems that the central bank is scheduled to meet on March 20. They might even raise the rate to support the ruble.