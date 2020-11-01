Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 6
You're just being facetious, and I'm building a house from the proceeds of stock trading.
That's the one, uncle...
Build a shop nearby at once - you have space there. Or a shawarma shop better - it'll turn around quicker ;)
why would a pensioner need a shawarma bar? i make good money at the Exchange, the pool will be.....
Added by
Something similar.
Should provide an awning for the winter - cheaper to maintain...
Or an indoor pool at once.
And a bar with burnt wine (brandy).
Thanks, I'll think about a bar, though I hardly drink myself...
It might be easier to choose a different climate zone?
I am a pariot, I love Russia.
Indoor is cheaper... than moving. There's already a box there... it's too late to go for the climate...
Right, but not a box, just the 1st floor... so far...
We're fine, but the summer pool is a BLEEP ... build it, pour it, even heat it in summer, and it doesn't always drain.
What else is there to do in retirement?)