Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 8

prostotrader:
Looks like we will see a central bank rate of 6% on 13 December 2019
Awesome, that's the trend I like.
 
Maxim Romanov:
Chic, that's a trend I like.

What exactly do you like?

Do you like the number 6?

Evgeny Belyaev:

Why such afondness for the number 6?

 
Lower the rate will be better, like that there are emerging trends in the economy
 
Maxim Romanov:
Lower the rate is better, I like the fact that the economy is trending upwards.

Why would I do that? Last time, in 2008, it didn't work.

And what is the correlation between number 6 and economic growth?

You don't have to change the rate for the economy to grow.

 
That's for sure. Even at 0.01 or 25, nothing will change.


 
iman1982:
where the information comes from

From my analysis of SPOT - Futures.

All pairs are trading below 6%


 
then the catch will fall

 
diman1982:

then the catch will drop

Yeah, it's gotten really bad....

 
the ruble is being prepared for a new global forex currency. we will probably watch the euro ruble ))))
