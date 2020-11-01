Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 8
Looks like we will see a central bank rate of 6% on 13 December 2019
Chic, that's a trend I like.
Why such afondness for the number 6?
Lower the rate is better, I like the fact that the economy is trending upwards.
Why would I do that? Last time, in 2008, it didn't work.
And what is the correlation between number 6 and economic growth?
You don't have to change the rate for the economy to grow.
That's for sure. Even at 0.01 or 25, nothing will change.
where the information comes from
From my analysis of SPOT - Futures.
All pairs are trading below 6%
then the catch will fall
Yeah, it's gotten really bad....