Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 18
Where are we and where is civilisation...
Gay marriage is forbidden, the snow maiden is not black... Barbarians.
Are you suggesting that gay marriage should be allowed first, and then the Central Bank rate of 0.10%?
God be with them. It's been a long time since I've watched a Hollywood movie.
In all seriousness, the rate depends not on the "civility" of the country, but on inflation, or the reckless desire to flood the economy with cheap money, which allows you to skip another economic crisis at the cost of doubling it in the next cycle. Onward to POPS!
Cheap loans to business have not saved any country yet. Expensive ones, like ours, are also a problem. Constant, painful, hindering development. But it does not kill it.
True. The court is separate from everything else... That's where you have to start, and the stakes are second.
"Cheap credit for business hasn't saved any country."
I beg your pardon?
Are you aware, for example, that this is how airlines around the world are being saved nowadays, by cheap loans?
Who told you that, sorry?
Books and economics experts. But your opinion is, of course, more important.
"Cheap credit for business hasn't saved any country yet"
Only cheap credit hasn't really saved the world, it's kind of obvious that money is cheap, but it's not the main thing in the organisation of developing countries. There are many other ingredients to success, more critical ones.
Only cheap credit really hasn't saved, it's kind of obvious that money needs to be cheap, but it's not the main thing in the arrangement of developing countries. There are many other components of success that are more critical.
Iwas not talking about success, the phrase 'not saved' I suppose implies action in critical situations.
And yes, books are useful, but it is equally useful to follow what happens.
Bailouts and cheap money fill holes in the budget, refinancing gives a reprieve. Greece was bailed out with loans, in 2008 the banks were bailed out with bailouts. In the states now, an unbelievable amount of money goes to medium-sized businesses.
Hairdressers, restaurateurs, gas stations and so on and so forth. In my opinion, up to 80% of the American GDP is small and medium-sized businesses. To keep the country from collapsing like it did in '29, they flooded it with money.
https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/organization
So, there are, there are countries that have been repeatedly saved by cheap money
There are examples to the contrary. Panama. There is money .... There is no order.
The point was that cheap credit can't always help, and in our case it certainly can't completely help unless the situation in the country changes. The situation in Greece is different in general.
In Kill the Fed, the author, a true American patriot, worries that the Fed's patronage of America's leading banks is creating a non-market, hothouse environment for their development. And it could lead to these banks lagging behind banks in other countries which are in more market, and less hothouse, conditions. This is just about the harm of cheap money.
I wonder if the Central Bank will continue to move towards civilised interest rates.
The Bank of England rate of 0.10% is ours
Where did you find 6.5? 4.25% at the moment.