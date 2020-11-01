Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 13

Maxim Romanov:

can you tell me where I can find the formulae?

There are different formulas for each section.

Which one are you interested in?

 
prostotrader:

Any of them. I am interested in the mechanism itself. I didn't know before that the refinancing rate could be calculated, so I want to understand the subject in more detail in order to better understand the processes going on in the economy and how it all relates to each other.
Or a link to these manuals where you can read more about it
 
In the basement
Files:
book_1270705424.zip  4008 kb
 
prostotrader:
In the basement

Thank you

 



In a crisis, normal economies reduce the rate to zero

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:



They raised the rate when the ruble collapsed in order to withdraw money from the economy. The logic is as follows: the rouble has fallen in value, it means that too much has been printed, we need to withdraw it, there will be fewer roubles, the exchange rate will stabilise.

But something tells me that it doesn't work that way at all. The rate was raised, but the exchange rate stabilized at 70, that is, the rate hasn't returned to 30. This leads to conclusions: either it does not work like they think or they cheat us or if they did not raise the rate to 16, the exchange rate would have stabilized at 100 or even more.

 
The rate was left at 6%. http://www.cbr.ru/press/PR/?file=20032020_133000Key.htm
Market expects central bank rate of 4.75%


 
prostotrader:

The market expects a central bank rate of 4.75%


What do you think about this?

 
diman1982:

What do you think?

Earnings will be less :(

