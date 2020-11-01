Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 5
hmm, where's the politics in my posts? - purely stock information, read your own posts ;)
why are you getting personal? how do you know what i like? - i have not been involved in forex trading in the near future, i write programs, but on what chart they work...i have never even found out
Well, I will not interfere, the point is clear - the one who started the topic is right ;)
Shit, it's strange, you said that the stock market and forex are the same (you:"well, how not on the same principle? -"), I said that it is not.
What is wrong with that?
You want to be RIGHT?, - please you are RIGHT!
)))) to be honest - no way!
As for the point, do you remember when something has gone down in Russia? The food basket (... but this year there was information that it went down in price! - well that's just virtuoso statistics)))) ), cost of living, car prices, fuel prices, real estate prices.... what and when got cheaper? - any manipulation has always led to an increase in prices, because... well, there is no economy itself, just a distribution of federal funds among the sectors, imho
What do you want, dear man?
I want to tell you that you are right, unequivocally right in your delusion. About someone, including the "authorities", having to create conditions for your personal growth and prosperity. You are given the hands and the head and the freedom to act - you are not a slave.
To divide people into forex lovers and others is wrong. You will not be given anywhere to make a profit easily and simply - you are not on your "field of play". You even understand it, having written: "The tavern is fine, butpeople in uniformwill not give you much money....".
Igor Makanu agrees with him:"I'm not a fan of Forex, but a fan of finding profitable TS, on which chart - who cares ;)"
Ok, you think so, your right.
I wrote what I think, so we're on the same page.
What makes you think I trust the power?
I never have and never will.
YOU: "It's wrong to divide people into forex lovers and others"
VERY TRUE!
The point of FOREX is simply to take money from this (FOREX) users.
Well, how come, invested $100, and tomorrow, with the help ofthe "Grail" on the account of $ 1 000 000 - Cool!
The Exchange, then, is a tool for real trading. And how someone trades is up to each his abilities!
Reading the posts.... And I realise that everyone is off-topic.
How many people keep their savings in roubles?
A huge number - trillions of roubles in their accounts, lowering the rate is just a scam on the people.
Prices rise by leaps and bounds - again and again new fees are introduced for housing and utilities,
They steadily raise prices two times a year.
VAT was raised from 18% to 20%.
Petrol has almost doubled since 2009 in the oil-producing country!
Loans are cheap?
Bullshit - to buy a flat you have to make a down payment (your own money), try saving, at
at a lower interest rate.
OFZs have been issued and what? Will they cover a huge increase in prices? - NO!
Have your salaries been raised?
Added
Here are some petrol prices in oil producing countries
You're just being unsubstantiated and I'm building a house from the proceeds of stock trading.
There you go, uncle...