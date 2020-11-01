Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 9
They lowered the rate even further to 6.25
You're just being holistic and I'm building a house from the profits of stock trading.
There you go, Uncle...
Is this a house? Why are the walls so thin?
Well, the suburbs are not Magadan... It doesn't need to be thicker. My house is built with a wall thickness of 375 mm. and 30 mm. insulation such as penoplex. In a day the temperature drops by 6-8 degrees.
I have 375 walls + 100 mm of insulation (not yet done)
100 mm because the heating is from a gasometer
How much frost do you get?
Of course you have the last word, but this is excessive. Just read up on insulation.
There is no gas silicate here. And its density is about 2 times lower than foam concrete. Accordingly, the thermal protection is higher. Most of the heat escapes through the roof and windows.
If you don't mind such an off-topic in your topic, I recommend that the roof do the following: Rafters 150 mm inside insulation. 50mm battens, plus another 50mm of insulation. Next, counter battens and only then OSB and a soft roof. That's 200 mm of insulation in the roof.
They promised to cut it two more times in the next six months.
Capitalists are enticing people to take out loans. Capitalism needs more and more markets to grow. Just buy, no money, here's credit. :)
I don't really keep track of temperatures. You can find statistics if you're interested, I've never looked. I only occasionally hear that, below/above normal at idle...
It is not only the thickness, but also the vapour permeability of the material.
With YTONG aerated concrete blocks, you need 50-100 mm of thermal insulation.
I am not reinventing the wheel, I am building the house according to the project.