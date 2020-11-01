Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Central Bank is supposed to meet on 20 March. There could be a rate hike to support the Rouble.
The thing is that the March futures mature on 19.03.2020.
It should not rise by 2% at once either.
The fact is that the March futures are maturing on 19.03.2020.
Yes and they should not raise it by 2% immediately.
According to their calendar it is March 20 and they do not know what they will decide. https://cbr.ru/dkp/cal_mp
I have 375 walls + 100 mm of insulation (not yet done)
100 mm because the heating is from a gasometer
For gas silicate, that's a pretty good wall thickness, even for Siberia.
what will the central bank do when the market fails?
As I understand it, civilised countries with developed economies cut their rates closer to zero
what will the central bank do when the market fails?
as i understand it civilised countries with developed economies cut their rates closer to zero
:)
:)
what will the central bank do when the market fails?
As I understand it, civilised countries with developed economies cut their rates closer to zero
I think it would not be wise to raise the rate in this situation.
Did they give you a loan like this?
Sberbank sent me the following:
"You have been approved for a loan of 266,000 roubles at 23.9% per annum"....
You should watch less advertising and not read the 'yellow' press (including on the internet)!
Have you been given a loan like this?
Sberbank sent me the following:
"You have been approved for a loan of 266,000 roubles at 23.9% per annum" .....
Watch less advertisements and do not read the 'yellow press' (including the Internet)!
The man is talking about Britain
The man is talking about Britain.
:), I see.
My indicator shows that the market expects a 0.5% to 1.0% increase in the central bank rate