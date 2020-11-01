Central Bank rate 6.5% - page 11

Vitalii Ananev:

The Central Bank is supposed to meet on 20 March. There could be a rate hike to support the Rouble.

The thing is that the March futures mature on 19.03.2020.

It should not rise by 2% at once either.

 
prostotrader:

According to their calendar it is March 20 and they do not know what they will decide. https://cbr.ru/dkp/cal_mp

prostotrader:

I have 375 walls + 100 mm of insulation (not yet done)

100 mm because the heating is from a gasometer

For gas silicate, that's a pretty good wall thickness, even for Siberia.

 

what will the central bank do when the market fails?

As I understand it, civilised countries with developed economies cut their rates closer to zero

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

:)

 
prostotrader:

:)

Interest rate on the loan 4.75 % Feb. 2020
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I think it would not be wise to raise the rate in this situation.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Interest rate on the loan 4.75 % Feb. 2020

Did they give you a loan like this?

Sberbank sent me the following:

"You have been approved for a loan of 266,000 roubles at 23.9% per annum"....

You should watch less advertising and not read the 'yellow' press (including on the internet)!

 
prostotrader:

The man is talking about Britain

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

The man is talking about Britain.

:), I see.

My indicator shows that the market expects a 0.5% to 1.0% increase in the central bank rate


