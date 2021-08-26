Using the MT5 on a 4K monitor
Did you use a custom operating system stylesheet where you manually resized fonts and interface elements? That's why everything went so horribly wrong.
Instead you should have set standard scaling to 150-200% of all OS interface and left default style scheme.
Unfortunately, Windows still has many years (maybe even 10 years is not enough) to go towards full restructuring of the whole gui to support HiDPI.
Yes, I resized the fonts. What do you mean by "floated"? I haven't had anything float. Am I going to be advised in every post to use the default scaling Windows? And I will write in every reply: "Zooming in Windows is contraindicated, because it does so by reducing the resolution for display - less candles become visible in the window at all the same settings". This scaling of Windows simply makes the output as if on a virtual display smaller resolution, yes it increases everything proportionally, but it also reduces the working areas, for MT5 reduces the number of candles visible at a time in the chart window. So a 4K monitor works like a lower resolution monitor - is it necessary?
I'm not prepared to wait 10 years. Respectable programs have font settings, including for dialog windows (Total Commander, StereoTrader, etc.). The dialog window has fixed dimensions. Make an option in settings to increase 2-3 times this fixed size in pixels (on a 4K monitor such windows will easily fit with a large margin) with a proportional increase in all the contents of the dialog window. The window fromMessageBox(); you have made it a normal size with large fonts.
Then there is probably no solution yetunless a custom trading panel can be downloaded/bought/written
Yes, I resized the fonts. What do you mean by "floated"?
Instead of manually changing the system fonts, use the default global scaling feature.
Only in this mode will you have a decent experience. Otherwise it will skew as in your screenshot. You want to keep the high resolution by leaving 100% of the system scale and rigidly overriding the system fonts. By doing so, you are directly misleading the rest of the software.
We ourselves have been working in HiDPI modes for a long time and everything is OK. MetaTrader 5 normally supports HiDPI.
Renat,
As I immediately anticipated (as I wrote above) in every response I will be offered Windows scaling, despite the fact that I indicated in my initial post (and subsequent ones) that it is not acceptable. Let me argue definitively why it is not acceptable so that it is not suggested again. Do the following: on a computer with a 4K display (3840x2160) run the standard Paint program and open a 4K graphic file, such as the one I attached to the initial post - it is about 4K in size. You can see almost the whole file (almost - because thePaint application has a menu at the top, a status bar at the bottom and window borders on the right and left. Then go toWindows Screen Settings and set theWindows zoom to 200% (field "Resize text, apps and other elements"). The font in the Paint application menu has indeed increased, but only because the entire application is now rendered in 1920x1080 resolution - you now only see a quarter of the 4K image file in the Paint image editing field and you need to use vertical and horizontal scrolling to view the entire 4K image file by moving the ~1920x1080 visibility window around it ( you should always leave the drawing scale in Paint (the slider in the bottom right corner) at 100% as it was default, because you are trying to display a graphic file with 4K resolution at full size). If the scaling inWindows is set to 250%, the applications will be output at 1600x900 and so on. TheWindowsspecification also confirms this: "... at a scale of 200% (2.0), one logical pixel (dot) of the program interface is displayed as a square group of4 (2×2) identical pixels corresponding to the system resolution, and at a scale of 300% (3.0), 9 pixels (3×3)".So your recommendation to zoom in onWindows is tantamount to saying "select 1920x1080 or 1600x900 output mode on your 4K monitor and the font will increase". Yes the font will increase, but in the chart window inMT5 you will see 2-3 times less candles. I didn't buy a 4K display to use it in 1920x1080 or 1600x900 mode. I am satisfied with rendering of candlesticks inMT5 on real 4K resolution - when candlesticks are three pixels wide, i.e. just to draw both black and white candlesticks correctly and with real 4K resolution it is possible to display huge amount of such candlesticks on screen at once, the resolution of graphics should not be changed. So scalingWindows reduces the resolution of the application output on the screen, and I don't want to reduce the display resolution, I only need to increase the fine print within the application when using the natural 4K mode.
You write: "You want to keep the high resolution by leaving 100% of the system scale and rigidly overriding the system fonts. By doing so you are directly misleading the rest of the software."
Yes, I specifically want to keep the graphic resolution high so I can see twice as many candles on a 4K monitor compared to a 2K monitor, that's what the 4K monitor was bought for. And I have to change the system fonts just becauseMT5 doesn't have a built-in font enlargement option. It is possible to change system fonts - I use it. I am not misleading anyone. My goals, requirements, and needs are communicated clearly, reasonably and understandable.
You write: "We have been using HiDPI modes for a long time and everything is OK. MetaTrader 5 normally supports HiDPI."
Let me argue why "MetaTrader 5 does not normally support HiDPI", and you will also try to argue the opposite. (Statements like: I like it, so everyone else on earth likes it too is not correct). So, look: a capital letter of text, for example, at the crosshair of the MT5 cursor (as well as above the limit order line on the chart) is formed in a 4x5 space (4 points wide, 5 points high), that is, the physical size of such a letter for a 4K (3840x2160 ) 43" display is 0.98mm x 1.226mm (dot pitch of such a monitor is 0.2451mm). I am sitting 1.4 metres away from my eyes to the 43" display. I would like to sit a bit further away (as recommended), but then I cannot see anything at all because of the small fonts. Closer to the table, however, is uncomfortable because you will have to turn your head to the left and right to see the entire width of the display (try it). Can a person comfortably see letters one millimeter in size from a distance of 1.4 meters? You can't read them at all. Let's do an experiment on independent statisticians. There are such notions as ergonomics, visual acuity ofHomo Sapience (we are not eagles), please take it into account when developing applications. It is not for nothing that respectable programs have an opportunity to increasefont size. If they didn't have a problem with it, why would they bother. Check: do you really runMT5 on a 4K monitor all the time without scaling Windows? (As I explained above, Windows scaling, e.g. 200%, replaces every application point with 4 identical ones side by side on a 4K monitor when displayed. This is not a HiDPI display).
Bottom line: Windows scaling is unacceptable to use. On the 4K display in MetaTrader 5 the font is very small to the point of being unreadable (places of small print are indicated in the initial post). There is a problem, and it's a serious one. If you don't want to solve it, that's also the answer, albeit not customer oriented.
I have already suggested a solution before: I PROPOSE YOU in the Service menu of MT5 to introduce options to enlarge fonts. I am READY to test this feature and give feedback - I will only use enlarged fonts. Microsoft has nothing to do with this at all, the font size in the app is chosen by the app developer. You should choose the font size for people, not eagles.
I think the fonts in the software are unnecessary
Let me clarify: This is only about the size of fonts. Please justify your point of view - on the basis of which it is not necessary to increase the size of fonts in Metatrader 5 - taking into account the arguments given for the opposing point of view (which I stated above).
Good afternoon, I am addressing the MT5 development team. I am using a 43" 4K monitor. Despite of the impressive size of the monitor a lot of windows inMT5 contain small font which is not readable without a magnifier. Take a look at attached screenshot.
If we enlarge the screenshot, we will see that, for example, a minimum number of points has been used to create figures on the price scale and over the dotted line of the active order level so that identification of the symbol would not be possible at all. Therefore, in spite of the 43" display I cannot see these symbols - I have to use a magnifying glass.
The same applies, for example, to the clock in the header of the Market Watch window, while the text in this window is quite comfortably sized. The Order window next to it is the opposite: the font size in the header text is comfortable, while the text in the window itself is terribly small. Even the text on buttonsBuy and Sell in the Order window is terribly small (I am only guided by colour) compared to the same text on similar buttons in the upper left corner of the chart (for one-click trading - the font size there is comfortable).
That is, in some windows (Window, Data, Market Watch, Navigator...) the header text is small, but the text in the window itself has a comfortable size, while in other windows it is vice versa: the font in the header is comfortable, but the text in the windows cannot be seen without a magnifier. WHY IS THIS THE CASE? Because the above shows that you are able to make a font of a comfortable size both in the header and in the windows, but do you have a single window inMT5 that has a font both in the header and in the window itself of a comfortable size at the same time? (the window that MessageBox(); from MQL5 does not count).
The attached screenshot shows that without a magnifier we can not see the clock, price on the chart scale, values at the crosshair cursor, name of the symbol in the upper left corner of the chart, volume of a limit order placed (the one shown on the chart)... How do I work? It turns out that without a magnifying glass I will make a deal at an unknown instrument, at an unknown time, at an unknown price! And I wanted to make money.
Zooming in Windows is contraindicated, because it does this by reducing the resolution for display - less candles are seen in the window at all the same settings (and we bought 4K just for the sake of it - to see the whole day in minutes at a time without jumping scrolling left and right along the time scale).
I PROPOSE YOU in the Service menu of MT5 to enter options to increase fonts. I am READY to test this feature and give feedback - I will only use enlarged fonts, as I have lost a lot of vision with this program.
The small font is in these places (not all of course I found, but many):
-SHIFT TAGS (names) of the following windows: Market Watch (clock!), Data Window, Tools, Navigator (and the text size in these windows is fine, as increasing the font in Windows special programs increases the font in these windows).
-TEXT SHIFT in all dialog boxes: File-Profiles-Save As, File-Save As Picture, File-Print, File-Set Print, File-Open Account, File-Connect to Trading Account, Insert-Objects-Text, Charts-Properties, Service-New Order, Service-Managerfor Test Agents (The Metatester application window itself is very small and not scalable with all the implications), Service-Editor Metaquoes Language (text in all dialogs in MetaEditor: File-Print Setup, File-Print Setup, Search-Search, Search-Substitute, Search-File-Search, Search-Return to String, Help-Offer), Service-Global Variables, Service-Settings, Help-Offer, Tools window-Alerts tab-Alerts Editor, Strategy Tester-Overview, Strategy Tester-Settings, Market Watch-Right mouse button on instrument-Specification, Market Watch-Right mouse button on instrument-Symbols, Market Watch-Right mouse button on quote window-Properties , Indicator Properties, Expert Properties, Expert List, Properties window for all graphical objects, such as: line, text, price marker, arrow, etc.д. Table of symbol selection in properties of graphic object "Arrow". Window for displaying alerts using the Alert(); function in MQL5. Text of the tooltip that appears when moving the cursor to the icons under the main menu.
-Icons under the main menu in both Metatrader and MetaEditor are small (including the time frame buttons: M1, M5, etc.).
-At the PRICES GRAPHICS: font on the price and time scales on the charts, symbol name in the upper left corner on the chart, inscription above the active order/position line on the chart (number, order type, quantity), Crosshair Tool - font of the distance value between price levels.
Also, at once I draw your attention to the fact that the Auto Resize for columns width in tables at increase in fonts works incorrectly (look in the attached screenshot at column Time at the bottom in History, for this table Auto Resize of columns is switched on, but symbols of time are displayed not all. If you disable Auto Resize and you have to move the columns after restartingMT5, if you enable Auto Resize, you will not see the time of orders and trades. I personally switch on AutoSize and do not see the time of orders and deals - you can't see the clock either(I mean the tiniest font in the Market Watch window header). I have to trade but not to browse columns.
I want to exclude the magnifier from trading. I have to use the regular glass magnifier (Windows variant is not convenient when trading). Help.