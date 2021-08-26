Using the MT5 on a 4K monitor - page 6
By the way, a question to the developers - what is MT5 written in, not C++ Bilder?
I looked at the market for 4K displays the other day: A search on Yandex Market with a diagonal of 42" and above yields 11 models. If you agree in the search for any diagonal, you will find more than 110 models, and if you include in the search also resolutions 3440x1440, 3840x1600, 3840x1200, 3840x1080, it will be about 170 models (among them with 42" and above added only 6 models).
On the one hand resolution is increasing (5K resolution is on sale, 8K already appear), but at the same time diagonal growth is constrained: On one hand they will mass produce 4K displays 24-27" (for 8K probably up to 32"). On the one hand because housing availability in Russia is low - small flats, so even a 32" display is too big for such flats, on the other hand - the mass market is geared for tins (retina screens, and other stuff), all these neophytes will not sell higher than 27" by advertising order. Question for the Metaquots : will you tell them to applyWindows scaling too ? By how much? 300%?, 400%?, and for 8K monitors by 500%? Maybe it would be better to start an immediate awareness campaign that since MT5 isnot adapted to 4K even on 42" diagonal, everyone should buy monitors with resolution no higher than 2K for MT5 - why overpay? After all, scaling up inWindows in fact one still has to work at a resolution no higher than 1920x1080.
But in any case, everything is moving towards increasing the resolution, and the first to adapt is the winner. Aren't you going to feel the trend? I use Total Commander because it adapts wonderfully to my 4K display, and at a lower resolution I don't agree. And I know that when I move to 5K, 8K..., I'll see everything in it. I'm not interested in any other such software and never will be again . Doyou Metaquotes out there think you're beyond competition or what? ARKA, too, thought they were immortal - from birth they monopolised the mosbirge for so many years. Until Metatrader 5 broke in there. Once they called me (a long time ago) and told me that they had made the changes I had asked for and it was possible to test this functionality. I answered that actually I did not useQUIK for a couple of years andtherefore I was not able to share the joy of testing such a reasonably expected (in my time) function .
What if QUIK is perfectly adapted toHiDPI and an information campaign about it is launched? Good to hear? No one ever remembers who will be second. Are you aiming for second place? Now imagine thatMetatrader 5 was adapted toHiDPI and an information campaign about it was launched - on all the teens around the world massively buying 27" 4K monitors. Is that better? So will you be the first there or the unmemorable?Volfix (where there is no problem with font size ) and other terminals like atas, open-e-kray, ninja and a few dozen more (you all know them, and you can trade onCME through all these terminals ) are not slacking and pay much more attention to interface than you, because interface influences trading a lot.Many of them, of course, because they are oriented on the speedsters, furiously poking at the glass in both directions, and therefore the interface may look perfect for furiously poking at making speedy deals - otherwise none of the scalpers will fall for it. But you, at least just to be seen, make the interface in MT5 already , eh ?
METAQUOTES Fellows , where have you all gone?
Look, I don't have a super modern monitor and I have to somehow guess how the software will look to the user? Or communicate with him somehow, like I adjust something, send it to him and then it goes round and round again
on the user:
I've got a...
why can't the interface look the same on me and on the user? I mean, I may have 19' and someone else 500K?
are these objects on the chart?
useTERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI
are the objects on the chart?
useTERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI
Good afternoon. How do you use it? Also came across this
Good afternoon. How do you use it? Also came across this
object_size_in_pixels --- object size (height or width) at standard 96 dpi
new_size_in_pixels --- scaled size for the target (actual) dpi
I bought a monitor with 4K resolution and encountered the same problem as TC. The font in the places he mentioned is too small, it's impossible to make it out.
Did you use a custom operating system stylesheet, where you manually resize fonts and interface elements?
I did not use any custom scheme and did not manually resize fonts and interface elements. I only changed the system settings:
MT5 and 4K are good friends for several years. And moving the slider in display settings will only change the interface of MT5, not what is displayed on the charts.
The problem is with code developers who don't take this screen resolution into account and don't adapt graphical and textual elements on graphs with higher pixel densities.
Therefore, some products are crooked and some are fine)
PS I'm not a coder, I too have faced this problem, for myself I've concluded that the solution is only in the adaptation of the code of a particular EA (indicator). I ordered an indicator for myself and the coder showed me that this problem is 100% solvable.
No, that's not what I mean. Please ask your coder to show you how to solve the problem with readability of fonts in places indicated by arrows: