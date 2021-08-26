Using the MT5 on a 4K monitor - page 7
No, that's not what I mean. Please ask your coder to show you how to solve the readability of fonts in the places indicated by the arrows:
Really, that's not what I meant. I'm not even paying attention to those places, I'm fine with my 4k (14 and 24 inches).
the settings in the system are like this, I don't know how to make the screen smaller)
Another thing that bothers me, but I'm used to it now, is working on a VPS with 4k resolution. I'm sure you can sit there with a magnifying glass at 14 inches, but it's better at 24 inches. I don't know how to cure/adjust it, I've already tried everything and have given up. Sometimes I just lower the resolution to FullHD, then everything is normal...
working on a VPS with 4k resolution. That's exactly where you can sit with a magnifying glass at 14 inches, it's better at 24x. I don't know how to cure/adjust it, I've already tried everything and have given up. Sometimes I lower resolution to FullHD, then all is normal...
When I connect to VPS with your settings, MT4 and MT5 terminals are displayed correctly. Only taskbar items cannot be seen. Check screen tab in RDP connection settings, maybe the slider is not set to maximum. And you can also minimize the active RDP connection to a window for a while, right click on the header and enable the "Smart Resize" option.
@Nikolay Moskalev, with the settings you set it really will be fine. Because if you increase all elements by 200% actually 4K monitor will work with Full HD resolution (1920x1080) and there will be no problems at all. TC has written about this repeatedly on the first two pages, citing evidence from Microsoft documentation.
To see what I mean, set the bottom parameter to 100% for a while and move the top slider to 200%.
When I connect to a VPS with your settings, the MT4 and MT5 terminals show up fine. Only taskbar items cannot be seen. Check screen tab in RDP connection settings, maybe the slider is not set to maximum. Also, you could temporarily minimize the active RDP connection to a window, right click on the header and enable the "Smart Resize" option.
I know what it looks like at 100% scaling, about Full HD at 200% is funny of course, it's still 4k since I didn't want to cram a lot into my screen when I chose 4k. It's a matter of taste of course.
about RDP these recipes have been tried for a long time, they don't work for me )