Using the MT5 on a 4K monitor - page 3
7. Get a job in a factory, and forget/forget MT. ))
yes, yes, yes! that's the best ))))
it might be worth buying an 8K panel...
The 8K panel needs to be at least 86"-110" to work properly and that doesn't solve the discussed problem of smallfont size inMT5. I don't know yet why I need 8K resolution in trading (see two days at a time on minutes? Why?), but I will probably find out with time. 8K probably won't go to the masses. It's like with audio coding: there isSACD and DVD-Audio, but nobody even listens toCD-A , only the flawed mp3.
You're so all about the factory (triple yes) as if it's your vocation. Perhaps it's reasonable to follow your heart's call - efficiency is high when you do what you like. As I understand it, it is correct to contrast plant with trading (notMT5). Of the two of course trading. Is it possible to do trading and "...forget/forget about MT"? I think that's what foreign traders do - the big American futures brokers have several dozen terminals to choose from, both paid and free. I think those traders who use 4K monitors tryMT5, see that the text cannot be read and there is no font enlargement setting and close it for good - there is a huge choice of alternatives. Metaquotes doesn't know about it ("survivor's error" - no information from those who didn't survive) and thinks that there is no problem. All Russians in the futures began on the FORTS because of the reduced (cheaper), compared withCME contracts (of course, the situation has changed with the introduction of micro-contracts for indices on the CME, if only micro-liquid was introduced and then all on futures will start immediately with CME). But in current realities withMT5 legacy from Mosbirch it is logical for Russians to continue using MT5 also on CME - because adapting all automation is very simple (order type by GTC time of action instead of SPECIFIED_TIME, and that is basically all) and you can maintain one code for both exchanges, which is extremely convenient. So it's much harder for me with legacy (unlike my foreign counterparts) to "...forget/get MT".
Quick has been able to fully customise fonts since the time of King Gorokh. It's unclear why it can't be introduced in MT.
there's SACD and DVD-Audio, but nobody even listens to CD-A , only the flawed mp3.
But in the current realities with the MT5 legacy from mosbirch for Russians it is logical to continue using MT5 also on CME - because adapting all automation is very simple ( order type by time of action GTC, instead of SPECIFIED_TIME, that's pretty much it) and one code can be maintained for both exchanges, which is extremely convenient. So it's much harder for me with legacy (unlike foreign colleagues) to "...forget/get MT".
As far as I understand, there's a lot more to do there...
There are many problems with font enlargement in Quicksilver (in many places fields remain the same size and the enlarged font does not fit completely), but all the worksheets and the glass are enlarged well. As for the flaws, you can doklevat the developer to fix it - the option is - should work correctly. But I don't use Quick anymore.
This just confirms the original thesis - all is not great with scaling in windows applications... For example if I want to zoom in 125% (from 96 to 120 dpi) then some icons and sometimes fonts get blurry and zooming in 2 times is too much... For 4K by idea a 2 times increase would be just right, after all probably 4K and was conceived originally as a way to improve clarity, above all ...
To make the whole day fit into the review you could also suggest buying a second 4K monitor and putting it next to each other, stretching the desktop across 2 monitors... truly I can generate an endless amount of valuable advice
...
Zooming in Windows is contraindicated because it does this by reducing the resolution for display - less candles become visible in the window at all the same settings (and buying 4K is the whole point - to see the whole day in minutes at a time without scrolling left and right along the timeline).
Another option is to scale fonts and elements, and draw candlesticks of any width:
Then with a changed scale, 1440 pixels wide would be enough to display the day on M1.
By the way: why M1? Why not 5 seconds or ticks? Why not 3 pips high?
Example watching video - 720p and 4K, if you watch 4K video on a screen with 720p resolution there is really no difference, but if you use screen with 4K resolution the difference is noticeable.
But why most of those who compare mp3 and audio with high resolution use devices that do not support this range of playback, and even if you connect such a device to your computer, do not check that the winder by default turns on the worst range of playback - 16 bit, 44100 Hz.
Also, there are now dol****s who put out converted mp3 to flac, even though the content is still mp3.