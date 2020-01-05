Let's build a mini grail!? - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The way my life works is that I usually need something that no one else thinks of. For example, I needed a device recently and I was told it doesn't happen and won't happen for the next 50 years.
What kind of appliance?
What kind of device?
What kind of device?
For cheating *** on the forum.
No one has ever understood that the market works on the principle of air conditioning, that if somewhere it arrives, somewhere it must go down. That if it is hot somewhere, it will be cold somewhere. Money is energy. It is the law of energy that moves between 2 different poles. There has to be a minus somewhere. If you don't control the minus, you can't control the plus.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Let's build a mini grail!
Mikhail, 2019.10.16 18:15
Vladimir, thanks for your screenshot!
Great, it's without a doubt the jewel of the branch!
But about the problems with automation... Here are a number of examples where automation is not possible:
1- You scrawled indicators on the screen, looked at them, evaluated them, and... and you set up that way and you feel the market and you open according to the feeling... and some indicators...
2- You sketched out the indicators, and watching them work, filtered their signals based on gut feeling, opening trades on a small portion of them...
3- You directed your gaze into the future and saw where the market would go))
As far as I understand, these are not your options... You have one trade open. There are both short and long trades. It's a kind of strategy - a flip-flop. That reverses, but not continuously, but with filters. Or maybe just signals, though frequent, but not always. In general, these are signs of an analytical rather than intuitive system.
Then what may hinder... Some kind of complex graphical analysis... Which is hard to write...
As far as I understand it, everything else is easy enough to translate into a programming language...
Hello, Michael!
Many times I tried to formulate a technical task for programming a robot, but failed. I simply tested several manual trading strategies on this screenshot.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Hello Mikhail!
I have tried many times to formulate a technical task for programming a robot, but failed to do so. And on this screenshot I was just working out a few different manual trading strategies.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
You may try it)
Alexey Khripunov:
No one has ever understood that the market operates on the principle of ...
Yes)))
What kind of device?
This is far from forex)) So, a device that will become necessary when organising a new market))
This is far from forex)) So, a device that will become necessary when organising a new market))
cantor's?
cantor or something?
No, what is it? )
No, what is it? )
.
https://crafta.ua/lots/6537101224-ruchnye-antikvarnye-vesy-bezmen-kantor-kanturValuable for the new market.