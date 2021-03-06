Points VS Pips - page 149
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
funny
There's no point in talking any further.
Of course it is. All the theories about the mysterious "secret knowledge of the initiated" are very funny.
Especially when that knowledge prevents large, almost five-figure sums in dollars from being drained in a two-second sitting.
Not 0.1 pip, but 0.01. And a pip (figure) necessarily has something tangible. Usually a dollar, but in forex it's a cent.
Artem, you are not at all familiar with the subject area.
My subject field is writing programs for trading in MetaTrader5 and 4.
I guess I'm not. I'm an idiot. All right then - let you do the navigating for me here - you're navigating. You teach and help and tell. And I was just having a smoke...
And come on, stop drinking - what's it got to do with "figures" and other "cubes" and "bagels"?
We're talking about Point(). That's it. Point.
It's not about shapes-pips-patterns- moose-sow-ends, it's about Point().
Why shove your jargon from narrow circles outside of MQL into a technical discussion?
Let's have a new thread about changing the concepts in the help and in general in mql5.com: EA to "owl", indicator to "indyuk" !!!
Three of him !
A new thread about changing the concepts in the help and in general in mql5.com: EA to "owl", indicator to "turkey" !!!
For three of him!
Not the market for the MQL, but the MQL for the market. Not so?
Not the market for the MQL, but the MQL for the market. Isn't it?
That's it, I got it. We urgently write not indicators and advisors, but induks, owls, bots and other stuff.
What do they call food and other things in prison? Restaurants and cookeries have an urgent obligation to start releasing gruel with balancas, the mint has to start releasing lava, is that it?
Regardless of how it is called in your language, for MQL programmer, a point will be MQL-point - Point(), and your criminals may trade on balucha, because the point will not become a pebble in the program.
I've got it. Urgently write not indicators and advisors, but indices, owls, bots and other stuff away.
In prison, what do they call food and other things? Restaurants and cookeries have an urgent obligation to start producing munchies with baloney, the mint is lava, is that it?
Do you take drugs?
Do you take drugs?
I give you examples of your behaviour - your fraternity nerds are nerdy, and require serious people to join in your water.
Are you on drugs?
149 pages of discussion ... nothing. As it was a point, it is still a point, but it has become a five-digit value, it does not affect the creation of advisers, indicators, scripts..... it is a unit of measurement.And five signs appeared quite early....
Not the market for the MQL, but the MQL for the market. Isn't it?
Well, not exactly -- have you seen the logo?
-- it means "support each other" (free interpretation, may have a different meaning)
In MQL there are: 1) the point as a single change of a quote, and 2) the significance of the quote.
This is enough to a) programmatically work out a quote and b) present the result to a user in any convenient and understandable form (according to all the correct definitions of "pip", "pip" and all others)