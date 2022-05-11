Experts: Grid Template EA
Correct rule for opening new grid's should be;
Rule for placing new grid - As soon as expiration hours exceeded and all remaining positions that were not triggered are deleted
Thanks for the template, will test it out.
You are welcome ;)
It's a template you can do as you like with, further development or use as is...but i don't think it's very good without any kind of entry signals and such....
Good luck!
Author: Kenneth Parling
Thank you very much for this template. I tried placing a trade but was stopped out because I thought I didn't have to fix, lot size,SL,TP etc. This template opened my eyes to the way to really activate EA.
You are welcome ;)
Hi sir,
how can i get description of each input?
i would like to know about inputs parameters
thank you
Hi sir,
how can i get description of each input?
i would like to know about inputs parameters
thank you
I think as is, the description for each input is quite self explanatory and already present
I think as is, the description for each input is quite self explanatory and already present
Kenneth Parling:
I think as is, the description for each input is quite self explanatory and already present
honestly, i still dont understand about:
distance from price in pips
step between grip orders in pips
pending expiration after xx hours
how to detfine those inputs?
I think as is, the description for each input is quite self explanatory and already present
Kenneth Parling:
I think as is, the description for each input is quite self explanatory and already present
honestly, i still dont understand about:
distance from price in pips
step between grip orders in pips
pending expiration after xx hours
how to detfine those inputs?
Kenneth Parling:
I think as is, the description for each input is quite self explanatory and already present
honestly, i still dont understand about:
distance from price in pips
step between grip orders in pips
pending expiration after xx hours
how to detfine those inputs?
Magic number - Unique order identifier number
Order comment - Each executed order will have this unique comment string attached to it
Static lots size - Fixed contract size of the order(s)
Money Management - Use automatic contract size calculation(true) or use a fixed contract size(false)
Risk % - How much percentage of account funds to be used in each trade
Take profit in pips - Order take profit in pips where 1 pip is equal to 10 points
Stop loss - Order stop loss in pips where 1 pip is equal to 10 points
Distance from price in pips - Offset distance from price for pending order execution in pips (1 pip = 10 points)
Step between grid orders in pips - Space (step) between each placed order in the grid in pips (1 pip= 10 points)
Amount of grid orders - Number of desired orders in the grid - if 5 set,then you get 5 in each direction (10)
Pending order expiration after xx hours - Expiration timer of pending orders - Order gets deleted after this xx amount of time if they haven't got hit
Magic number - Unique order identifier number
Order comment - Each executed order will have this unique comment string attached to it
Static lots size - Fixed contract size of the order(s)
Money Management - Use automatic contract size calculation(true) or use a fixed contract size(false)
Risk % - How much percentage of account funds to be used in each trade
Take profit in pips - Order take profit in pips where 1 pip is equal to 10 points
Stop loss - Order stop loss in pips where 1 pip is equal to 10 points
Distance from price in pips - Offset distance from price for pending order execution in pips (1 pip = 10 points)
Step between grid orders in pips - Space (step) between each placed order in the grid in pips (1 pip= 10 points)
Amount of grid orders - Number of desired orders in the grid - if 5 set,then you get 5 in each direction (10)
Pending order expiration after xx hours - Expiration timer of pending orders - Order gets deleted after this xx amount of time if they haven't got hit
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Grid Template EA:
Grid Template EA - A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'
Author: Kenneth Parling