Points VS Pips - page 102
He who hears - he hears, sees - he sees.You have already been shown a bunch of screenshots, a bunch of stock terms given, and you're still on your own.
But most of the abused here, I can't hear or see anything, we have mql's Point() and don't give a fuck )).
Keep laughing, or stop and don't embarrass yourself.
This shows that you do not want to hear others, you do not even need to hear others, learn other markets for yourself.
What is the meaning of your pictures? Where in them is the global mystery of being? Where is in them the secret knowledge of the initiated? What in them cannot be expressed by documented functions? Why do you have to introduce your own concepts (which everyone understands in his own way and argues that only his understanding opens the way to enlightenment)? Enough with the fog.
And by the way, do not swear on the forum - they can and send to read books on healthy cultural communication inadvertently.
Your lack of understanding when discussing issues in another thread dedicated to questions, bugs and errors, does not give credibility to your words in other threads either. Somehow.
Artem, you're a great guy, I don't want to argue, but unfortunately you're stuck in the same, pseudo market.
As much as it sounds, MQ is a software developer, programmers, not financiers.
And luckily for me, I'm not confused, because back in the 2008... And luckily I'm not confused, because back in 2008... I got my knowledge from a guy who took an NFA license!
And I'm grateful to him to this day, looking at all the chaos of confusion in people's heads.
Uh-oh... the secrets of Shaolin...
Prokopenko's a relief. I'm having a cigarette to stand on the sidelines...
I am not a programmer, but I find bugs of programmers )). Yes, I study other programming languages, I understand and write my own programs. I do not stand still like many others.
If you do not see the point of stock quotes and specifications of traded assets, then there is no point in talking about anything else. Everyone has his own path.
Other people who do not understand the markets are proving it, and I am just showing the reality.
As for the symbols, they are not understandable to anyone, and when there is a lack of understanding, people get aggressive instead of curious about something new.
Take a break and better watch a great movie. That's who the real dealers and traders are.
I agree with Roman. No one has commented on the screenshots.
Read carefully, all the answers have been given. Again, the fractional part is for adaptation, so you argue, you don't understand and it's done for you. There are no fractional parts in the code.
The conversation is going in the wrong direction here, everybody is trying to show off their knowledge without understanding what they're saying... I'll try to put it in simple terms... In programming, you need minimal price divisions, these divisions need one-word names, and the word 'pip'. And the minimal tick size consists of pips, ticks come as events and have their own dimensions in pips, etc. Everything becomes surrounded with terms and relations until the program arrives.
This topic was created to make it easier for traders to find a language with programmers.
As for the screenshots, all your sites and platforms are made by programmers, not traders, and the logic and maths is the same for all programmers.
doesn't open, one more time
It was in the video...
And then an explanation of how many points it is.
I mean, some people already confuse tick = point
you must first specify which point you are talking about.
A point is the minimum change in an indicator.
If the indicator is a 4-digit quote currency, the unit change is 1 point.
If the indicator is a 5-digit quote currency, the unit change is 1 point.
But if you compare both items -- you have to convert to the same measure -- and either one number is a fractional number -- or both are integers.
The documentationhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/check/point-- the point is a unit change in the currency of the quote -- and it makes no difference what the value of the quote is.
Express the value of any quote in 4-digits as 1 percent of a currency point (cent, penny, yen) and you get either an integer number of points or a fractional number depending on the value of the instrument.
Very simple logic without any arcane knowledge.