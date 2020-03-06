Linear regression channel - page 18
The indicator works
Here's a compact, fast version of parabolic and linear regression in mql4, but I still haven't figured out how to get rid of one cycle when calculating sxxy value.
What's the point of that?
Try applying this code to calculate the regression elsewhere, say, if you have an array of values - you'll have to go quite deep into the code's workings. And why, if it's more reasonable to do the opposite, the code may not be as efficient, but it's easy to modify.
Personally, my regression class has three virtual functions - to get the number of points and their coordinates, to apply regression - you should declare a class where you overload these functions to the required ones - and immediately get the coefficient of the regression polynomial of any degree from zero to the third. In addition, there are two optional functions - for obtaining weights and the "polar point" (i.e. the point the polynomial must necessarily pass through), but these functions can be omitted, weights will be equated to one, and the polynomial will be calculated without the polar point. It may not be as efficient (both at the expense of internal loops and virtual functions), but it is very flexible, and there is no need to figure it out.
If you can find a solution without recursion, it is better than with recursion.