Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I don't understand this programming stuff - where to attach recursion, which function to inline... and I don't see any point in such regression at all

If you can find a solution without recursion, it's better than with recursion.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

There was a suggestion to download the demo and make sure that the channel width equals Sko multiplied by 1.41. I downloaded, checked, it turned out not to be so.

What does 1.41 have to do with it, it's just the channel width factor from the RMS that I had on the first gif.


 
What does this have to do with breaking the cycle? And now don't try to make up conditions and then sort of prove that they have been met. It's already clear to everyone what the conversation is about (naively I hope so, but I'm beginning to doubt it).

I don't need anything. This magic algorithm will be enough.

Why are my terms not satisfied? Then formulate yours clearly.

 
What's wrong with my terms? Then state yours clearly.

It's already been stated for a long time -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page10#comment_12607510

 
It has long been formulated -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page10#comment_12607510

Okay. I'll do it when I get a minute.

 
Okay. I'll do it when I get a minute.

Not with you on the bet. Two days of silence, please.
You're not getting any Hennessy.) But you'll spoil my dinner.
 
Not with you betting. 2.days of silence, please.
You won't be getting any Hennessy anyway.) But you'll spoil my dinner.

Don't worry, whoever shows, you get your cognac, Nikolai gets a month of my absence. You can even join forces.

 
Don't worry, no matter who shows up, you get your cognac, Nikolai gets a month of my absence. You can even join forces.

It's unnecessary, it's all known without him.
By the way, you didn't agree to his terms).
And winning on points is not interesting. Only
Mortal Kombat).
 
There's no need for that, it's all known without him.
By the way, you didn't agree to his terms).
And winning on points is not interesting. Just .
Mortal Kombat).

You have nothing to lose and neither does he. Aren't you worried about me?

His conditions weren't there, it was an attempt to circumvent my conditions, which should have been clear as early as here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page4#comment_12606014

and even here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795#comment_12605107

In addition, he agreed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page12#comment_12608204

 
You have nothing to lose and neither does he. Are you worried about me?

His conditions weren't there, there was an attempt to circumvent my conditions, which should have been clear as early as here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page4#comment_12606014

and even here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795#comment_12605107

In addition, he agreed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page12#comment_12608204

I don't have much of a chance against fast-moving youths. I haven't even made it to the computer yet, and if I do, it will be around 23. But the deal is, there will be an indicator in two days.
