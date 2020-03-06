Linear regression channel - page 12
I don't understand this programming stuff - where to attach recursion, which function to inline... and I don't see any point in such regression at all
If you can find a solution without recursion, it's better than with recursion.
There was a suggestion to download the demo and make sure that the channel width equals Sko multiplied by 1.41. I downloaded, checked, it turned out not to be so.
What does 1.41 have to do with it, it's just the channel width factor from the RMS that I had on the first gif.
What does this have to do with breaking the cycle? And now don't try to make up conditions and then sort of prove that they have been met. It's already clear to everyone what the conversation is about (naively I hope so, but I'm beginning to doubt it).
I don't need anything. This magic algorithm will be enough.
Why are my terms not satisfied? Then formulate yours clearly.
It's already been stated for a long time -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page10#comment_12607510
Okay. I'll do it when I get a minute.
Not with you betting. 2.days of silence, please.
Don't worry, whoever shows, you get your cognac, Nikolai gets a month of my absence. You can even join forces.
There's no need for that, it's all known without him.
You have nothing to lose and neither does he. Aren't you worried about me?
His conditions weren't there, it was an attempt to circumvent my conditions, which should have been clear as early as here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page4#comment_12606014
and even here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795#comment_12605107
In addition, he agreed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318795/page12#comment_12608204
