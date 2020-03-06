Linear regression channel

I have a linear regression indicator.

How to build its calculation into EA and get data on 0 bar or on 1.

I tried to do it like this:

enum ENUM_Polynomial
  {
   linear=1,      // linear 
   parabolic=2,   // parabolic 
   Third_power=3, // third-power 
  };
input ENUM_Polynomial degree=linear;
input double kstd=2.0;
input int bars=250;
input int shift=0;

double Ask,Bid;
double h,l;
double sqh_buffer[];
double fx_buffer[];
double sql_buffer[];
double close[];

double ai[10,10],b[10],x[10],sx[20];
double sum;
int p,n,f;
double qq,mm,tt;
int ii,jj,kk,ll,nn;
double sq;

int i0=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   
   ArrayResize(fx_buffer,1000);
   ArrayResize(sqh_buffer,1000);
   ArrayResize(sql_buffer,1000);
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(fx_buffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(sqh_buffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(sql_buffer,true);
   
   ArrayResize(close,1000);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
   
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   MqlTick Tick;
   SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,Tick);

   Ask = Tick.ask;
   Bid = Tick.bid;
   
   
   iStdev
   for (int i =0; i<1000;i++)
   {
     // Print (i, "   ",ArraySize(close)); 
    close[i] = iClose(_Symbol,0,0);
   }
   
  // ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
   int mi;
   p=bars;
   sx[1]=p+1;
   nn=degree+1;
   
   //--- sx 
   for(mi=1;mi<=nn*2-2;mi++)
     {
      sum=0;
      for(n=i0;n<=i0+p;n++)
        {
         sum+=MathPow(n,mi);
        }
      sx[mi+1]=sum;
     }
//--- syx 
   for(mi=1;mi<=nn;mi++)
     {
      sum=0.00000;
      for(n=i0;n<=i0+p;n++)
        {
         if(mi==1)
            sum+=close[n];
         else
            sum+=close[n]*MathPow(n,mi-1);
        }
      b[mi]=sum;
     }
//--- Matrix 
   for(jj=1;jj<=nn;jj++)
     {
      for(ii=1; ii<=nn; ii++)
        {
         kk=ii+jj-1;
         ai[ii,jj]=sx[kk];
        }
     }
//--- Gauss 
   for(kk=1; kk<=nn-1; kk++)
     {
      ll=0;
      mm=0;
      for(ii=kk; ii<=nn; ii++)
        {
         if(MathAbs(ai[ii,kk])>mm)
           {
            mm=MathAbs(ai[ii,kk]);
            ll=ii;
           }
        }
     
      if(ll!=kk)
        {
         for(jj=1; jj<=nn; jj++)
           {
            tt=ai[kk,jj];
            ai[kk,jj]=ai[ll,jj];
            ai[ll,jj]=tt;
           }
         tt=b[kk];
         b[kk]=b[ll];
         b[ll]=tt;
        }
      for(ii=kk+1;ii<=nn;ii++)
        {
         qq=ai[ii,kk]/ai[kk,kk];
         for(jj=1;jj<=nn;jj++)
           {
            if(jj==kk)
               ai[ii,jj]=0;
            else
               ai[ii,jj]=ai[ii,jj]-qq*ai[kk,jj];
           }
         b[ii]=b[ii]-qq*b[kk];
        }
     }
   x[nn]=b[nn]/ai[nn,nn];
   for(ii=nn-1;ii>=1;ii--)
     {
      tt=0;
      for(jj=1;jj<=nn-ii;jj++)
        {
         tt=tt+ai[ii,ii+jj]*x[ii+jj];
         x[ii]=(1/ai[ii,ii])*(b[ii]-tt);
        }
     }
//---
   for(n=i0;n<=i0+p;n++)
     {
      sum=0;
      for(kk=1;kk<=degree;kk++)
        {
         sum+=x[kk+1]*MathPow(n,kk);
        }
      fx_buffer[n]=x[1]+sum;
     }
//--- Std 
   sq=0.0;
   for(n=i0;n<=i0+p;n++)
     {
      sq+=MathPow(close[n]-fx_buffer[n],2);
     }
   sq=MathSqrt(sq/(p+1))*kstd;

   for(n=i0;n<=i0+p;n++)
     {
      sqh_buffer[n]=fx_buffer[n]+sq;
      sql_buffer[n]=fx_buffer[n]-sq;
     }
     
     h = sqh_buffer[
0];
     l = sql_buffer[0];

But it doesn't give out something...

i-Regr.mq5  12 kb
void calcPolynomialRegression(double &PricesArray[],double &RegressionArray[], int power) {
 ArrayResize(RegressionArray, ArraySize(PricesArray)); ArraySetAsSeries(RegressionArray,ArrayGetAsSeries(PricesArray));
 double summ_x_value[21],summ_y_value[11],constant[11],matrix[11][11];
 ArrayInitialize(summ_x_value,0); ArrayInitialize(summ_y_value,0);
 ArrayInitialize(constant,0); ArrayInitialize(matrix,0);

 double summ=0,summ_x=0,summ_y=0;
 int pos=ArraySize(PricesArray)-1;
 summ_x_value[0]=ArraySize(PricesArray);
 for(int exp_n=1; exp_n<=2*power; exp_n++) {
  summ_x=0;
  summ_y=0;
  for(int k=1; k<=ArraySize(PricesArray); k++) {
   summ_x+=MathPow(k,exp_n);
   if(exp_n==1) summ_y+=PricesArray[pos-k+1];
   else if(exp_n<=power+1) summ_y+=PricesArray[pos-k+1]*MathPow(k,exp_n-1); }
  summ_x_value[exp_n]=summ_x;
  if(summ_y!=0) summ_y_value[exp_n-1]=summ_y; }

 for(int row=0; row<=power; row++)
  for(int col=0; col<=power; col++)
    matrix[row][col]=summ_x_value[row+col];

 int initial_row=1;
 int initial_col=1;
 for(int i=1; i<=power; i++) {
  for(int row=initial_row; row<=power; row++) {
   summ_y_value[row]=summ_y_value[row]-(matrix[row][i-1]/matrix[i-1][i-1])*summ_y_value[i-1];
   for(int col=initial_col; col<=power; col++)
     matrix[row][col]=matrix[row][col]-(matrix[row][i-1]/matrix[i-1][i-1])*matrix[i-1][col]; }
   initial_col++;
   initial_row++; }
   
 int j=0;
 for(int i=power; i>=0; i--) {
  if(j==0) constant[i]=summ_y_value[i]/matrix[i][i];
  else {
   summ=0;
   for(int k=j; k>=1; k--) summ+=constant[i+k]*matrix[i][i+k];
   constant[i]=(summ_y_value[i]-summ)/matrix[i][i]; }
  j++; }
  
 int k=1;
 for(int i=ArraySize(PricesArray)-1; i>=0; i--) {
  summ=0;
  for(int n=0; n<=power; n++) summ+=constant[n]*MathPow(k,n);
  RegressionArray[i]=summ;
  k++; } }
 
Even if you don't use OOP - I would break the code into a number of functions to make sense.
 

I have implemented regression calculation (not just linear) without cycles at all. More precisely, a cycle is needed only once during initialization.
As a result, calculation speed is a thousand times faster.

And the code is shorter.
But I'm sorry, I won't post the code. It's a secret.
I'm just saying that it's real.


 

There are two articles that will help

Nikolai Semko:

I implemented the calculation of regression (not only linear) without any loops at all. To be more exact, the loop is needed only once at initialization.
As a result, the calculation speed is a thousand times faster.

And the code is shorter.
But I'm sorry, I won't post the code. It's a secret.
I'm just saying that it's real.

The code is very simple. We add the current squares, subtract the squares out of the interval. That's it. That's the whole secret.)

It can be even more interesting, but following different principles.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

The code is very simple. We add the current squares, subtract the squares out of the interval. That's it. That's the secret.)

funny )))
 
Nikolai Semko:
funny ))

To make it even funnier, you could tell not about the channel, but about how to make a polynomial regression line without cycles. But I'm definitely not going to do that. You don't need it.

 
Nikolai Semko:

I have implemented regression calculation (not just linear) without cycles at all. More precisely the cycle is needed only once at initialization.
As a result, the calculation speed is thousands of times faster.

And the code is shorter.
But I'm sorry, I won't post the code. It's a secret.
I'm just saying that it's real.

Thousands of times faster, and without a loop of input values ???

I don't believe it !!!

At the very least, a loop of input parameters is mandatory !

 
Nikolai Semko:

I have implemented regression calculation (not just linear) without cycles at all. More precisely, the loop is needed only once at initialization.
As a result, calculation speed is a thousand times faster.

And the code is shorter.
But I'm sorry, I won't post the code. It's a secret.
I'm just saying that it's real.


And even without an x*y summation loop? And if x and y are not straight lines?

 
Georgiy Merts:

Thousands of times faster, and without a loop of input values ???

I don't believe it !!!

At least a loop over the input parameters is mandatory !

Dmitry Fedoseev:

And even without an x*y summation loop ? What if x and y are not straight lines?

Don't believe it for all its worth.
Rashid dropped the articles. Read them carefully. There is a link to another article there:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/270

If you rack your brains at the level of 7th-8th grade maths, you can get the standard deviation to get the channel, not just the sliding average, in a similar way without a cycle. I have this implemented for a polynomial of any degree, not just the first degree (linear regression). You can feel it in the demo version on the marketplace.

HH I wrote that the loop is needed once at initialization.

Thousands of times faster - this includes the calculation of the standard deviation (i.e. channel width)
