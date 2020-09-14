Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 6
What does Forex have to do with it, the man is sharing his trading strategy. In this strategy, in ONE trade, the profit is equal to the % rate of the Central Bank. In a year, such transactions can be very many (depending on the market) and the final annual income is much higher than the % rate of the Central Bank. You don't have to prove anything, if you don't like the strategy, go away, go on losing.
Alexey Kozitsyn:
Then you should specify that you are freezing your money for 3 years.
prostotrader:
OK, but I have 5 months to go.
Only I'm not 'freezing', I' m earning.
The future does not know how all mere mortals do, he trades at random, which means he will most likely sell out very quickly.
Too much risk for a single deal, he is not the Almighty and is not a friend of Vladimir Vladimirovich, the future does not know like all mere mortals, he trades at random, which means he will most likely sell out very quickly.
:) Do not judge them by yourself. If you have lost money, it does not mean that others will. If you take your time and understand the strategy, you will unexpectedly find that the risk is minimal and there is no trading at random.
Well, if SL is less than TP it doesn't mean that the risk is less, it's probably clear even for PTU-shik, it's just that for one TP deal you have TP/SL deals on SL, the maths is simple, which means more - TP/SL spread minus. And "unguessing" only if you have an insider, a classic Gordon Gekko style or a technological one that was only in HFT back in the day. So he dug a hole there only due to inheritance or mercy of his wife's parents, well maybe he climbed the career ladder in the firm where he was placed through connections, he walked on bribes, sold his soul to the devil for his career, in this case it is scary to imagine the humiliation and meanness he went and what he did for this hole in the hole and how much alcohol and sleeping pills he would have to drink to sleep after what he did.
8% per annum is 8% per annum regardless of the number of transactions.
He is a jealous man who cares, he just offered a real opportunity to make money without risks.
I told them to invest in the index. I was not the first to ask about the mansions, I was the one to ask.
In fact, unlike Asaulenko and Zaitsev, the comrade is adequate. there is no envy in the slightest. he is building - well done, seven feet under the keel.
....
You just haven't gotten into the essence of the strategy.
And there's just a hole, no mansion. That's exactly what I was implying.
Why just the hole?
Here's a picture taken an hour ago
I correct you, not minimal risk, but ZERO risk!
Opponents, you are like "little children" :)
If you understand how much is bought here (shares in lots), maybe you won't
no more nonsense?
<Was a screenshot, removed on the advice of a forum member
I correct you, not a minimum risk, but ZERO risk !
Actually not equal to zero. But it is small indeed).
Opponents, you are like "little children" :)
If you understand how much is bought here (shares in lots), maybe you won't
make up any more nonsense?
What is it all for? Let them have their fun. It is clear that they don't gamble on the stock exchange with a hundred quid.) Why shine then?