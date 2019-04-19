A purely theoretical question for mathematicians. With the possibility of moving to the practical plane. - page 8
So what's the use. It has no effect on the quality of the forecast.
In the animated gif, the red line is the forecast line
you can also see it here:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/216298/page5#comment_6484839
nice...just don't you think the function should be "mirrored".
It's just that even logically, from the symmetry of trades. One leverage deals in the past and the other, which is in the future, is in some way symmetrical to it. Whoever bought at the bottom will sell somewhere at the top, contributing to a slowdown and reversal. And if the price went straight down, he will get out earlier. Not exactly, but the central symmetry should show up.
It is simply the Fourier transform that decomposes the signal (price chart) for a given period into the sum of N harmonics (N sinusoids of different aplitude, frequency and phase shift). This is essentially what Kotelnikov's theorem tells us about.
Mirror it or not, makes no difference. The practical application for prediction is zero, just like flipping a coin. That's what the animated visualisation and code is for.
This is just one of an infinite number of possible finding patterns of numerical series. It's very naive to believe that you can find some universal pattern that can ultimately help predict future prices.
All coincidences are random and only temporary. That is my premise. I have already said it here. And this thread is useless mental gum, which just takes time and misleads immature minds.
There's just a nuance - we don't have an abstract number series. There is a causal relationship between the past expressed in the chart and the future. These are open trades. We don't know exactly when and to what extent they will be realized, but we can suppose that it will cause some symmetry. The symmetry will most likely appear after the "impulses" - the price has suddenly gone upwards, those who were in shorts has run away on stops or has left. The former ones remain in longs, and their closes will be quite symmetrical (blurred, but not the point).
In extrapolating, we forget about the second arm. We extrapolate the first one, which has already happened, from other circumstances and will not happen again. We may have an approximate correct result, we interpret it incorrectly, the sign should be different. By analogy, like energy, which is composed of potential energy and kinetic energy.
Yes.
Here's a Fourier near an inclined straight line, for example. ))
Fourier near a square parabola:
Or a polynomial:
What's wrong with calculating coefficients?
The series shown in the first post is purely abstract.
The real series looks like this:
or as follows
Is there any positive result on the demo?
Based onhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339
Do you have any positive results on the demo?
I will start cents real soon and put up a signal.
Ahh...
