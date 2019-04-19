A purely theoretical question for mathematicians. With the possibility of moving to the practical plane. - page 11
continue an arbitrary series { x0...xn }
It says a lot that the author thinks it's solvable and that some people are trying to solve it.
Yeah :-) how many arbitrary curves can be drawn through N points ?
Not necessarily. With electricity there was no theory, first there were experiments, and without any practical orientation - science purely for science.
as many as you like
but as long as the closest two points are always connected by a line however it goes, that's more than enough.and if a mathematically proven law of transition from one point to another can be found, it is a grail.
that's what I'm saying about qualification :-)
what do you mean you haven't caught up?
Let's say point 2 is in the future and equals 1.
We don't care how the line goes at all, as long as it arrives at 1 after exactly the same amount of time as between point 1 and 0,
i.e. from point 1 to point 2, with a final value of 1.
But nobody can do that. Whoever can, has the grail.
You know, Maxim.
I have collected the complete data for the calculations. From any depth (from 1 to 41) you need to calculate knee[0], and possibly br[0].
Is this possible?
I'm not sure about line 41 though. It's better not to use it...
I strongly recommend to try Eureqa
It's easy to use, and it's fascinating to see how it finds formulas in real time, just in case it fits your data perfectly.
Can't find a working link. Can you give me a hint?
Renat Akhtyamov
I don't know which table you mean. It's easy, you don't have to move anything. On the third tab, the general view of the formula, which will be searched for, should be clear where each column is. Not necessarily three, it depends on the number of variables.
Renat Akhtyamov
got itI'll try