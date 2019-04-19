A purely theoretical question for mathematicians. With the possibility of moving to the practical plane. - page 3
So I'll repeat my initial question:how do I calculate patterns in a series of values? For example +165, -240, +18, -378, +681, -115.... ?
Are you looking for true vertices of SZ or do you want to find an algorithm for generating sequences?
if a sequence of numbers are linear transformations, the NS will figure them out in no time, here is an example
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/5010#comment_329221
to answer, think about the very principle of building all sorts of "zigzags":
- (the current direction is downward)
- if the price is lower than the last extremum, the extremum is transferred to it
- if the price goes upwards and some factor (deviation/distance, etc.) is higher than the threshold - a new knee is added and the direction is changed.
Even from the general description it is clear that the zigzag itself as an indicator only measures a local "factor/principle of change of direction".
In some cases it is even possible to draw useful conclusions. For example "if the line has a slope, a turn-almost-now is probable".
But trying to derive a "formula" from a zigzag, it's simply not even practical - you have to take the factor mentioned and study it.
Unfortunately, back in 8th grade I gave up on the gold medal and completely abandoned my studies. Thank you for your explanations, they are certainly meaningful to knowledgeable people, but for me, they say nothing.
Can anyone, without being overly snooty, suggest a formula for solving this problem?
Seek and find, push and shove.
Let's put it a little differently.
This is not a zig-zag. I just visually connected the tops of "trends".
No knees at all.
I would like to calculate the interdependence of price movement on the marked segments.
.................
The zig-zag was cited purely for clarity. Sorry again, I'm not a mathematician, I'm not fluent in special terms.
Thank you. I understand you. I expect a return of understanding - no more comments like that. OK?
let's do it
You write the price movement - where on the history in the terminal is the movement?
there are only bars! Such verbal exercises create a desire to make the wish come true))
formulate your task as follows: here are the bars, look for ???? - Remember the old truth: the right question already contains half the answer
Sergey, OK, I'll answer without any rhetoric.
There are an infinite number of formulas for generating the sequence you quoted.
...........
In order to create an exact formula of a regularity in which its future members are also taken into account, one cannot do without a time machine.
Your question can be rephrased as follows:
Can anyone, without too much conceit, suggest a working grail formula?
So the problem is in the last 4 points (....) of the sequence you give.