A purely theoretical question for mathematicians. With the possibility of moving to the practical plane. - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I highly recommend that you try Eureqa
...................
It's fascinating ))))
And it seems to draw everything beautifully. So I decided to "test" its beauty. I entered three rows of values a, b, c. And d = a*b/c.
I wrote the formula d = f(a, b, c). And watched mesmerized as the solution was never found ))))))))))
Fascinating ))))
And it seems to draw everything beautifully. So I decided to "test" its beauty. I entered three rows of values a, b, c. And d = a*b/c.
I wrote the formula d = f(a, b, c). And watched mesmerized as the solution was never found ))))))))))
ha ha.
there are a lot of settings, maybe you didn't get it right ?
Ha ha.
there's a lot of settings, maybe you didn't get it?
I did)) And I even left out just the simplest + - * *But how to write a formula to calculate a value for several previous rows is not clear ((
I don't understand how to write the formula to calculate the value for several previous rows (
If I understood correctly what is "on several previous rows" ... You can form a table yourself to do this. I did so. Maybe still how else can be tricked, but I found it easier to table in the right order to display the numbers. I have data for Eureka, the program in VB prepared.
e.g. x(-1), x(-2), x(-3), x(-4), the four "previous" numbers of row "X" write them in one line, add "Y" - the current value of "zero bar" in MQL terms , we get from one row "X", a table with five columns for Eureka.
The formula for finding the dependence of Y on the previous four values, respectively Y=f((x(-1),x(-2),x(-3),x(-4))
If I've understood correctly what "on several previous rows" means... You can form a table by yourself. I did so. Maybe it's still possible, but it was easier for me to display numbers in a table in necessary order. I have data for Eureqa, program in VB prepared it.
e.g. x(-1), x(-2), x(-3), x(-4), the four "previous" numbers of row "X" write them in one row, add "Y" - the current value of "zero bar" in the MQL trmin, we get from one row "X", a table with five columns for Eureka.
The formula for finding the dependence of Y on the previous four values, respectively Y=f((x(-1),x(-2),x(-3),x(-4))
Yeah... I'll try it now)
Yeah... I'll give it a try.)
It didn't work.
It didn't work.
You didn't do it right, you shouldn't literally write x(-1). I thought you'd understand. You should form a table in a third-party program. You have a whole bunch of "rows" there, try it out on one first.
You have a row, "X" 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20.... You need to find the dependence of "X" on the three previous values
You make a table for Eureka with four columns, call them Y,X1,X2,X3
The formula is Y=f(X1,X2,X3) Eureka does not understand array indices, you have to specify column names in your table in the formula.
Y,X1,X2,X3
4,3,2,1
5,4,3,2
6,5,4,3
7,6,5,4
8,7,6,5
etc.
You didn't do it right, you shouldn't literally write x(-1). I thought you'd understand. You should generate the table in a third-party program. You have a whole bunch of "rows" there, try it out on one first.
You have a row, "X" 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20.... You need to find the dependence of "X" on the three previous values
You make a table for Eureka with four columns, call them Y,X1,X2,X3
The formula is Y=f(X1,X2,X3) Eureka does not understand array indices, you have to specify column names in your table in the formula.
UH, X1,X2,X3.
4,3,2,1
5,4,3,2
6,5,4,3
7,6,5,4
8,7,6,5
etc.
That's where the dog is... I thought it understood indices, but I can't figure out how to write them there... All right, I'll do my homework. Thanks.
You want to put a random number into the GCF and get a pattern. I like that.