The Sultonov system indicator - page 97
If even after such explanations you don't understand the meaning of C0, this is a reason to think. After all. scientists have found by solving the system that, a1-a4 is zero
Yes, but it seems that a0 is C0. But a0 is equal:
What is C0 at Igor - it is understandable and logical, but what is C0 at you (accounting for the pressure of historical data on the price at the beginning of the analysis - as you call it) - please explain - how it is calculated and why you entered it. I think no one understands it but you.
As far as I can see, Ts0 is a naive attempt to establish a reference point (move the origin of price coordinates) and escape the "curse of absolute values".
if now we take all these notorious Tsx, but at Ask prices with a fixed spread, i.e. add for example 10 pips to each, then (at Igor for sure, at TC one should check, most likely) all the ratios will start to "jump" differently, contradicting the results/signals of Bid.
PS/ it is like in student days - to the obtained answer one must add a constant in time, so that the result agrees with the textbook :-) Or multiply by a factor. The most adventurous used to combine both methods
Yes. I've already suggested here that C0 is a ridiculous attempt to fit the result, only it's not clear why and to what end. As a result, all calculations of SLAU coefficients are wrong.
Conclusion - Yusuf has got a good pseudorandom number generator.
And now it turns out that according to Yusuf all sought coefficients a1-a4 are equal to zero due to the fault of British scientists.
The tin sits on the tin and the tin will be chased...
If Igor moves to a logarithmic price scale, it looks like "the evening stops being languid" - slowly, but it makes sense.
Here we will investigate the behaviour of the indicator on the tick data of USD/RUB pair from 04.04.19, after processing the first 300 ticks. VERDICT - BAY:
Dear Yusuf! I have sent you this data in my personal message, but you have not answered me!
If we now take all these notorious Cx, but at Ask prices with a fixed spread, i.e. add for example 10 pips to each, then (for Igor for sure, TC should check, most likely) all ratios will start to "jump" differently, contrary to the results/signals of Bid.
And how come the price from the 'future' only depends on the 4 previous ones? If any current bar, or any past bar, is related to the four previous ones. And so on to infinity. It turns out - they are all interconnected. Or are they? :D
And then. If you use this technique - it turns out that you can predict prices for years ahead?) Just by substituting every 4 new numbers into the formula... :D
PS And if before the black day on franc in 2015 to use all this magic described above - we would get the same result, as on the chart? :D
Won't you go to jail for that as you would for an insider? :D
If Igor moves to a logarithmic price scale, it looks like "the evening stops being languid" - slowly, but it makes sense.
I don't see what difference this makes?
I've checked several versions, including predicting the future using these ratios (on-chart). Nothing interesting :) I also had an idea to connect it to a zigzag and check if the current node is reversed, but I have wasted time. In my opinion, this idea has no potential. I took up this check because it looked like a simplified idea of a matrix of pairwise correlation coefficients. I've wanted to try a prediction from such a model for a long time... Everything is more obvious there: input parameters like volume, time in hours, price increment...
As for Yusuf's Tso, it makes sense too. By analogy with the straight line equation, I think it appeared. I even wanted to solve such a variant, but thought of how to use it in time. What will it give me?
The ability to stop in time is very important in such"projects" :)
And how come the price from the 'future' only depends on the previous 4?
Yusuf was answering this question - he has only come up with his way of solving for 4 values so far.