The Sultonov system indicator - page 94
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am far from an expert in trading, and I know that the "golden key" should not be sought, but made by myself, and not as a rebuttal, but as a thought out loud
And about the Mercedes and Zaporozhets, one name is enough here ))))
Let us talk constructively. Without lyrical digressions.
1. The support-resistance levels are a fractal concept, not a mathematical one; therefore they do exist on any TF. To determine the "correctness", first formulate the criteria of "correctness".
What is used is all history as fact. The task on the facts to identify patterns.
3 Again, formulate the criteria of "correctness" and you can get an answer. As I see it, for entertaining mathematics, formulas are useful, but market trading is not a mathematical function, what matters here is information about the possible intentions of the participants and their evaluation. Where you can get that from - I have already listed.
4. Because, this idea has no practical basis, it is like building a house without a foundation. It is possible to try, having spent a lot of time and effort. But such a house will fall apart. Those who want to build a house study the experience of others who have already built it. They read the literature. You can try to invent a square wheel, but a round one will still be better.)
1. Support-resistance levels are a fractal concept, not a mathematical one, so they exist on any TF. To determine "correctness", first formulate the criteria for "correctness".
What is used is all history as fact. The task on the facts is to identify patterns.
3 Again, formulate the criteria of "correctness" and you may get an answer. As I see it, for entertaining mathematics, formulas are useful, but market trading is not a mathematical function, what matters here is information about the possible intentions of the participants and their evaluation. Where you can get that from - I have already listed.
4. Because, this idea has no practical basis, it is like building a house without a foundation. It is possible to try, having spent a lot of time and effort. But such a house will fall apart all the same. Those who want to build a house study the experience of others who have already built it. They read the literature. You can try to invent a square wheel, but a round one will still turn out better.)
Do you think it is better to do something and be wrong or better not to be wrong and do nothing? ;)
- Pardon me, I was asking you )))) You propose to use them, you formulate them.
- Why can't patterns be identified mathematically? Or they can only be detected visually?
- I cannot do it, so I am asking you. And where can I find these very "intentions"? )))
- In other words, if I understand correctly, you initially rule out the possibility that this idea will turn out to be the "foundation"? A practical foundation will only appear after it has been tested in practice, errors and inaccuracies have been identified and refined.
"William Gunn himself said that the best indicator of price behaviour is its recent past."
Who'd have thought Gunn would say that? I never thought of him as an authority, and now, suddenly, my thoughts. "The new is the forgotten old.)
I call it data inflation - as the data ages, it devalues and it makes no sense to consider the deep history for trading. I did not invent the term inflation in relation to data or events - it is used in physics in particular.
Who would have thought Gunn would have said that. I never thought of him as an authority, and then all of a sudden, my thoughts. The new is the old well forgotten.)
I call it data inflation - as data ages, it devalues, and it makes no sense to consider deep history for trading. Actually, I did not invent the term inflation in relation to data or events - physics in particular applies.
:-)
Yes that's from ganzill's information.
So also for the record from another source:
:-)
Yes that's from ganzill's information.
So also for the record from another source:
Thanks, I'll have to look it up. There was a book like Chaos Theory, but it didn't work out - it didn't work at all).
Here we will investigate the behaviour of the indicator on the tick data of USD/RUB pair from 04.04.19, after processing the first 300 ticks. VERDICT - BAY:
Here we will look at the behaviour of the indicator on the second TFs of the EUR/USD pair from Dukas for 05 04 10. Provided by Alexander https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552/page1135#comment_11247863 after the first 10 seconds of trading from the beginning of the experiment. VERDICT - BAY:
Based on...
I have changed the equation to:
Ts5 = a0C0+ a1C1 + a2C2 + a3C3 + a4C4
as only in this case they (coefficients) will have a hint of geometric meaning (something like degree of significance). Without reinventing the wheel, solved the system by the Gaussian method.
Then, by way of nonsense, I decided to play with coefficients... And strangely enough, there's something about them: for example their sum is always greater than 0 :)
If I use them considering bar direction and averaging, I get a trend indicator:)
I am attaching the file for those who are curious:
What do you think, is it better to do something and be mistaken or better not to be mistaken and do nothing? ;)
- Pardon me, I was asking you )))) You propose to use them, you formulate them.
- Why can't patterns be detected mathematically? Or is it only possible to detect them visually?
- I cannot do it, that's why I am asking you. And where do I find these very "intentions"? )))
- In other words, if I understood correctly, you initially exclude the possibility that this idea will be the "foundation"? A practical foundation will appear only after it has been practically tested, errors and inaccuracies have been identified and refined.
1. Pardon me, but what did you ask me? "Is there an unambiguous formula for determining
support-resistance levels" - there isn't. Because it's a fractal concept. Read your own posts.
2. Present the mathematical formula for the human desire to buy-sell, eat, and do the privy of nature.
I believe after that the Nobel committee will realize its insignificance, give you all the money
and dissolve itself.)
3. I talked about it in the post a few times above.
4. If you are presented with the idea that the sun will rise not from the east,
but from the west, would you test it? Or would you test the premise that the wall
is stronger than the head? Please! If you're willing to spend your energy and strength
to walk through a field littered with rakes.)
I'm not suggesting ready-made solutions, I'm just trying
to point you in the direction I've tested. It's up to you to decide. Have you read the tale
about the three knights and the stone with directions? Or just -
Pinocchio and Field of Dreams in Fool's Land? ))
Based on...
I have changed the equation to:
Ts5 = a0C0+ a1C1 + a2C2 + a3C3 + a4C4
as only in this case they (coefficients) will have a hint of geometric meaning (something like degree of significance). Without reinventing the wheel, solved the system by the Gaussian method.
Then, by way of nonsense, I decided to play with coefficients... And strangely enough, there's something about them: for example their sum is always greater than 0 :)
If I use them considering bar direction and averaging, I get a trend indicator:)
For those who are curious, I attach the file:f
And if you optimise it, it will be fantastic ))