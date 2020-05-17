The Sultonov system indicator - page 92
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As for optimisation. Of course, the best result in a certain segment is not the best a priori (as a rule). But among all results, there must be sustainable ones. As an example,
optimization on the interval
test +f
test +b+f
Really, how to find these stable parameters...?
The only thing I realised is that in all cases the drawdown is within 5-10 percent.
The only thing I have realised is that in all cases the drawdown is within 5-10 per cent.
Right )) Run it by ticks, not by hours )) The drawdown will surprise you. Then take any MA unit (averaging indicator), run it through the optimizer and you'll get better results than your "invention" )))
Right )) Run it by ticks, not by hours )) The drawdown will surprise you. Then take any MA unit (averaging indicator), run it through the optimizer and you'll get better results than your "invention" ;))
You (and others) have been "bashing" the system for a very long time. One thing I can't understand is that you said one, you said two, you were heard. Why keep pouring water into the sieve? Well, you do not see the future - do not hang out here. No need to troll! Even if nothing comes of it, it should not bother you. Everyone is free to make their own cones. I'm not a mathematician and I don't get into discussions. I simply barked out a proposed idea and decided that there was a perspective. Like everywhere else, there are false signals (or signals with significant drawdown), so we must find ways to eliminate them.
Anyway, what I wanted to say, if you don't want to help - don't bother and don't clutter up the topic!
You (and others) have been "bashing" the system for a very long time. One thing I can't understand is that you said one, you said two, you were heard. Why keep pouring water into the sieve? Well, you do not see the future - do not hang out here. No need to troll! Even if nothing comes of it, it should not bother you. Everyone is free to make their own cones. I'm not a mathematician and I don't get into discussions. I simply barked out a proposed idea and decided that there was a perspective. Like everywhere else, there are false signals (or signals with significant drawdown), so we must find ways to eliminate them.
However, what I wanted to say, if you don't want to help - do not disturb and do not clutter the topic!
I will explain - out of a desire to help. So that you young, clever guys, do not waste your irrevocable time in life on all sorts of nonsense.
For example, why do researchers publish their papers if they have everything? A show-off? Yes and no. More often than not, to keep the next ones moving forward faster. I read similar ones on this topic a decade ago. Now MT5 allows you to screw in the whole scientific apparatus - take advantage of it. Well judging by your post - looking for the "goldfish". Disappointing, there is no fish, no prospects. If you have a desire to fill up useless bumps - your right. Well, then do not read my posts and certainly do not respond - do not waste your time
The only thing I have understood is that in all cases the drawdown is within 5-10 per cent.
Yusuf - does this topic remind you of anything? In particular...
"
... :-)
Plus, when driving forward, ONLY the Rear-view mirrors are accessible."
Beating history and guessing/predicting the future?
Yusuf - does this topic ring any bells? In particular.
"
... :-)
Plus, when driving forward, ONLY use the Rear-view mirrors."
Beating history and guessing/predicting the future?
I'm sorry, do you do your own trading? If there are signals, then yes. The question is - from what kind of data do you create your signals? Don't tell me that this is historical data...
But those who trade by "visually assessing the chart", is the chart not the history?
About ticks, same thing. And do not say that a single tick is enough to understand where the price will go.
If you do not analyze the history, what is there to analyze?
Trading on the news. This is also trading on history. The decisions are taken after the news release, on the news history.
Let's not indulge in demagoguery. Either we help or we don't interfere.
If you don't analyse history, what is there to analyse at all? I emphasise that we are talking about technical analysis. Or are you arguing that it is illegitimate?
The question is what is meant by technical analysis).
I, say, understand by TA what is written in TA books. It is indeed illegitimate.
Yusuf - does this topic ring any bells? In particular.
"
... :-)
Plus, when driving forward, ONLY use the Rear-view mirrors."
Beating history and guessing/predicting the future?
Roman. where in my vocabulary did you see the words : I guess/predict the future from history? There is only guessing. Let me give you an example: In front of you there are two cars - a Mercedes and a Zaporozhets. The question is: which car in the future will cover a greater distance without breaking down? An adequate person will assume that, of course, Mercedes! In fact, nobody knows about future, but, on the basis of history of Mercedes and Zaporozhets, makes a choice confidently in favour of Mercedes. Here is the same thing - if the indicator successfully described the market history, we assume that it will most likely continue its tradition in the future. But, there is no 100% guarantee.
1 I'm sorry, do you trade yourself? If there are signals, then yes. The question is, from what kind of data do you create your signals? Don't tell me it's historical data...
1 And those who trade by "visually assessing the chart", is the chart not the history?
About ticks, same thing. And do not say that a single tick is enough to understand where the price will go.
2. If you do not analyze the history, what is there to analyze?
Trading on the news. This is also trading on history. The decisions are taken after the news release, on the news history.
Let's not talk about demagogy. We either help or we do not interfere.
1 There is no need to apologise.
There are seasonal movements... history.
Right now
Like
1. Roman, where in my vocabulary did you see the words: I guess/predict the future from history? There is only guessing. Let me give you an example: In front of you there are two cars - a Mercedes and a Zaporozhets. The question is: which car in the future will cover a greater distance without breaking down? An adequate person will assume that, of course, Mercedes! In fact, nobody knows about future, but, on the basis of history of Mercedes and Zaporozhets, makes a choice confidently in favour of Mercedes. It is the same here - if the indicator has successfully described the market during the history, we can assume that it will most likely continue this tradition in the future.
2. but there is no 100% guarantee.
1. no
2. yes