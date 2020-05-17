The Sultonov system indicator - page 98
Dear Yuri, First of all, thank you for the data you provided, see the results herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page94#comment_11249319. I did not answer because the situation has not been fully revealed. The matter is that for common TFs the following setting was used: if а4<1, Т0, the verdict is BUY, otherwise SELL. Apparently, for ticks we should change the threshold and accept: If а4<0, then SELL, otherwise BUY, which is confirmed, for now. So, check this version, please. Therefore, could not reply to you until I checked it.
Yusuf was answering this question - he has only come up with his own way of solving it for 4 values so far.
Possibly. And I also noticed that Yusuf only answers questions that he has the answers to. And he prefers to avoid uncomfortable questions. :D
Which obviously casts doubt on the seriousness of the whole endeavour.
I replied to him above, without checking his situation, you should not have replied. There is no need to jump to conclusions. If this venture is not to your liking, you can ignore it.
That's right. I may or may not ignore it. :DThe idea that the price in the future somehow depends on the past prices is very tempting. But let's be objective. :D
But when the author himself ignores the gaps in his own idea and part of the gullible forum users, blindly nodding along, it does not look very serious.
But still - will the system be able to predict an event like the franc in 2015? Or millions of other events that happen every day, but not on this scale?
In my opinion it is like a normal oscillator, which probably works more or less in a dead bokiwick, until the storm hits as usual. An oscillator of which there are already millions. And they are all built on the same principle : OHLC over a certain number of periods. Probably in different combinations. And this indicator is no exception. Or am I confusing something?
Still - will the system be able to predict an event like the franc in 2015 ? Or millions of others that happen every day, just not on this scale?
A statement that is not quite right is the exception, not the rule. It's not something to be guided by or attempted to predict. (I remember even putting a time condition in the robot to ignore this period when optimising). In addition, the franc returned to its previous values after a couple of months. From my point of view, all the "studs" confirm the idea of predictability: the system was in equilibrium, fundamental factors brought it out of equilibrium, technical factors brought it back into equilibrium (i.e. to values that are predictable).
All texanalysis is built on this. If it is not acknowledged as an axiom, there is nothing to do on this forum :D
Purely for fun, not as a pro/con argument:
Well, if you are a supporter of the idea that a million of already written single-type indicators, which differ from each other only graphically, is not enough and you urgently need to write one million first ones, and your time is not precious to you... - then don't stop, of course. :D
I'm not quite sure what's shown on the graph story. Where it says that the price will be 0.88 instead of 0.99, I do not see it. :D
Has anyone figured out what the British scientists' trouble is?
The Skripals ))