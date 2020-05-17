The Sultonov system indicator - page 90
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear Dmitry Fedoseyev, I appeal to the remnants of your conscience, honour and dignity. I ask you to stop to create nervous situation on pages of this topic, by repeatedly generating unreasonable attacks of various character, personal insults and doubts in scientific competence of its author and other participants of a forum. If you do not like the topic raised here, the style of presentation and presentation of theoretical, scientific and practical material, ignore it or stay as a reader. Remember, this forum is visited by millions of visitors and contributors from around the world. If you have a grudge against a member of this forum, you have an excellent opportunity to address that member via the private message option, and quench your thirst for revenge. Demonstrate the deep knowledge in the field of creation and the solution of SLAE with two variables, with the knowledge from the school program, as it you do in a branch herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/309070 , presenting the ordinary system of equations for SLAE , not suspecting that, an integral attribute of SLAE is availability in it a free factor Ko in your interpretation which is not present in your case. Ya-you know this truth, never-did not try to solve SLAE, containing 2-intervariables by system of 2 variables. I shall confine myself to demonstrating this ridiculous attempt of yours to become a scientific opponent of the topic of this thread. Moderators strongly urge to find a way to protect this thread from close negative attention of this person, if he himself, voluntarily, will not make a positive decision and will continue to inflame the unhealthy situation here.
Take care of your vestiges of honor, dignity and reason, they need a lot more attention.
Here is a new word in science again, it turns out there are SLAU's and there are ordinary systems of equations. Also at least read wikipedia about SLAU (or a reference book on mathematics for vocational schools).
Take care of your remnants of honour, dignity and reason, they need a lot more attention. And here again a new word in science, it turns out there are SLAU and there are ordinary systems of equations. Yes and also go and at least read wikipedia about SLAU.
One of variants of adequate solution of SLAE with two variables, see herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page70#comment_11199628 and do not disgrace yourself.
I'll stop arguing with you and rather recall Mark Twain's admonition on the subject.
One of the options for adequately solving a SLAU with two variables, see herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page70#comment_11199628 and don't embarrass yourself.
Thank you, it's funny.) Go ahead.
Speaking of birds. Hey, docents, why are you so active and so eager to get to the bottom of this system of two equations? Your level?
SLT_set_RF - test after optimization in RoboForex
SLT_set_from_RF - test at Alpari with settings from RoboForex
SLT_set_own - test after optimization at Alpari
What could be optimised ?
there are no external options in the method.
Is there verbal logic in a nutshell or is this a closed topic? I will write the expert myself.
Not a profitable fellow for MKL xD.
here's the input from the report
Where is the logic ?
Hi, can you at least give me a demo version of the SLAU indicator?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page76#comment_11208234
there