The Sultonov system indicator - page 88
SLT_set_RF - test after optimization at RoboForex
SLT_set_from_RF - test at Alpari with settings from RoboForex
SLT_set_own - test after optimization at Alpari
Yusuf, apparently not only you, but many others do not know the significance of optimisation.
In fact, when you will get great results on some combination of input parameters, it means nothing.
Why?
Because if you have very many input parameters, you can make many million passes during optimization and choose the best combination of input parameters from them.
This result doesn't mean anything either, because probability is such a thing, that you can always find such combination of input parameters, at which the program bypasses all dangerous zones on historical data.
And it is enough to shift the values of all these "optimal" parameters a little to the left and to the right and you will see how stable it is on these changes.
If they will differ very much from each other, then such a strategy, bad.
I don't speak Russian, but I hope it's clear.
has the demo been loaded?
Let's launch after comprehensive testing and validation of the 'heavy artillery' option - the option with a period of 10....100......1000 bars of history.
well, yeah, not bad.
It's good to have multiple options.
And this is where you can go into more detail. About bars 100, 1000In your indicator
Virtual Level of Market Priceswhich Trishkin wrote, you can change the number of bars in history.
?????
On ticks - up to 1 million ticks, if there is such information in the depths of history, on the principle: 1 tick - 1 bar. I think the power and speed of the computer should be enough.
Let's try to cover all available history for all symbols, for all TFs from ticks, if available, to one-minute ones, up to one-month.
But I see that none of the programmers are in a hurry to help me in this ambitious task. Only two programmers from this list https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page79#comment_11212381 are working hard.
Gentlemen - dare I point out and express my opinion that there is no need to go off the deep end in terms of personal insults.... :-)
It's clear that the maths isn't good, but His Majesty - FUSSIS - rules!!!!
There is no limitation on the number of historical data divisible by 9 in the quadrangle of the input data matrix. Now we have implemented the minimum possible square matrix M(5x5), where the number N(5x5) of input historical data involved is N(5x5)=5+5-1 =9 pieces in each matrix M(5x5) of each, unlimited, number of calculation cycle, as I showed earlierhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307935/page84#comment_11219540 . Now, we will implement a quadrilateral matrix M(5xm) consisting of m rows and 5 columns, in which the number of source data should be N(5xm)=5+m-1 pieces. This is how we will calculate the necessary quantities of historical source data. Therefore, I ask the programmers to make appropriate changes in the indicator settings with the possibility of changing the number of rows from m=5 to M>5. The maximum number of lines M is not limited and limited only by the total amount of available historical data for each, analyzed instrument.
As an example, I will give the calculation of the initial data with the matrix M(5x20) with the total number of the initial data N(5x20)=5+20-1=24, which is shown in the attachment.
Calculations were made using the following equations:
The verdict of indicator after processing of 20 bars: SELL, because a4 <1 and a0>0.
