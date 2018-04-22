Password
Write to the service desk asking for their advice for example.
justjasjustjas:
Hello, I have forgotten my password I set when I opened the mql5 thing. I can see a purchase I have made but I cant install it as it asks for password and when I input what I thought was my password nothing happens? I am currently logged in but when I go to password to change it it says incorrect data. Is there a way of resetting password ro getting a password reset ?
Logout from your account (top right corner) and login again, then click on the forgot password link.
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Hello, I have forgotten my password I set when I opened the mql5 thing. I can see a purchase I have made but I cant install it as it asks for password and when I input what I thought was my password nothing happens? I am currently logged in but when I go to password to change it it says incorrect data. Is there a way of resetting password ro getting a password reset ?