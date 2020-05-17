The Sultonov system indicator - page 110

New comment
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The indicator gave the "BAY" verdict on 25/04 at 6:00 and has remained unperturbed in its decision for the last 33 hours, despite the intricacies of the market, let's see what happens:


See where the counter SELL should be now so that the equity drawdown is no more than 35%. And whether there is no overshoot here, i.e. how do the 33 hours correlate with the observation window taken.

 

imho indicator)))))))) is right

Only the targets in the current situation are up to 1.133))

 
vladevgeniy:

imho indicator)))))))) is right

Only targets in the current situation to 1.133))

Psychological barrier overcome as the indicator is in the plus


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The psychological barrier is overcome as the indicator is in the plus


Where is the SL or what is the exit condition in case of an error?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Where is SL or what is the output condition in case of an error?

The exit condition is on the reverse signal. For now, stops and takes are not used and this particular exit option is being tested. Basically, TP and SL are also set.

 
vladevgeniy:

imho indicator)))))))) is right

Only target in the current situation is 1.133))

That would be great.

 
You should start a video blog on YouTube about the case. Where every day you'll talk about your pet's life.
"Today he opened like this... the next day like this. We're in the black... blah blah blah." And you'll get a pay-per-view. You know how to find listeners. One of the few ways you can make money on this idea. :D
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

That would be awesome.

Well now there's a hundredth one on top and blah blah blah... How it will pass is unknown)) But that's the goal for now)

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The psychological barrier is overcome, because the indicator is in the plus

You are like AK and the cat, walking around all the time:

GBPUSDH1

 
Unicornis:

You're like AK and the cat, walking around all the time:


А?
1...103104105106107108109110111112113114115116117...119
New comment