The Sultonov system indicator - page 109
I have shown that he is confidently ahead of the curve, while you are asserting in hollow terms that he is too late. I am operating with facts and you with unsubstantiated supposition. I suggest that from now on you should not express your fantasies that are not based on facts on any issue. There is no need to utter thoughts that cannot be sewn into an advisor! Let everyone keep them to himself as a golden reserve of his experience.
So, are the facts confirmed?
Better tell me why the EA does not open a position every hour? Are these not the first swallows of confirmation? Vladimir, why are you singling out some phrases that are beneficial to you from the general context of the discussion? If I fail, it's OK, because I'm testing my hypothesis. If you do not like my thinking and reasoning, you can ignore them. I advise you, it will be better if you help me instead of being pleased with my every failure.
Better tell me why the EA does not open a position every hour? Are these not the first swallows of confirmation?
A message appears in the log, maybe that's the reason for the refusal to open positions? HOW TO GET RID OF THIS HEDGING?
2019.04.24 23: 39: 07.511 Net "16879061": Trade enabled - hedging mode Programmer reported:
. And they should not be placed every hour On the hourly chart a new bar opens every hour and at this moment the formation of this or that signal is calculated. If there is a signal, a position will be opened. If there is no signal, no position will be opened. If a position is already open, it will be closed only when a reverse signal appears (or using a stop loss or Breakeven, if they are enabled). And this may take more than one hour. 00:54
+
Not clean, but clean
The indicator has changed the direction of the trade:
Can you show me what the indicator looks like on MT5, based on the data of which the Expert Advisor makes its decision?
The indicator is "embedded" in the EA. For MT4, somewhere in the depths of a branch, there is this indicator.
I saw him. But the readings do not coincide with what I did. That's why I wanted to see it visually for MT5.
The indicator delivered the "BAY" verdict on 25 04 at 6pm and has remained unperturbed in its decision for the last 33 hours, despite the intricacies of the market, let's see what happens: