The Sultonov system indicator - page 108
Gentlemen, started a demo on MT5, but because I don't know this terminal, I can't find the EA management, I can't find in the log the reason why the EA doesn't open positions, although, the first position was opened correctly, in a flat environment.
Now, I need to find out why the EA has not opened positions every time I got saved? Does anyone have any ideas?
It's a long wait... and it's not clear what. :D
Yeah, it's gonna be a long wait. Why were you beating yourselves up, fighting with everybody?
When did I fight, with whom and why? Better yet, please answer these questions for me
So there is no tester on 5 or what? Or the results look unconvincing? :D
Can you tell me please, on MT5 the tester is hidden under which icon? But, enough of the tester testing. Started on MT5 demo and opened a real cent account on MT4, waiting for the conversion of the EA from MT5 to MT4. Results convincing or not, for me they are valuable either way, In the latter case, will be looking for the cause of failure.
You're like a big kid, I swear. The attention of others is everything to you. :D
There are three hundred videos on the internet at least about where the tester button is.
Thanks for the tip, found and understood how to test.
Hallelujah! :D
Good luck with the tests, you'll need it. :D