The Sultonov system indicator - page 107
That's right, Yusuf. Someday people will be able to turn lead into gold. We just have to work at it... a lot of work. :D And everything will happen.
Actually, they do. Gold is, to put it mildly, more expensive than nugget gold, with lots of associated isotopes and impurities, but it's a fact: lead vapours injected by a target into an accelerator, for example, are partially transformed into gold.
When trading by any strategy, it is equally difficult to obtain a stably positive or stably negative result.
The most psychologically difficult thing is to understand that the result of a mega-strategy is just a probability joke. At a price like the aforementioned gold
That was sarcasm. And you've turned it into another fuss.
No wonder there's 1,000 posts and 95% of them are about nothing. If not more. Although you could probably avoid that, if the author hadn't been too lazy and spent a couple of hours with a calculator and checked his theory on history.
It means don't sweat it))
Yusufkhoja! How is it going with the monitoring?
Can't you make any money on regression?
I think the topic has not been exhausted and ask that the banquet be continued (without spamming)!Again with regression - the theme of averages may be added...
Plus giveaway!
Hello Roman, you can earn on the regression, but the trading efficiency is low - only 10-20% per annum, and that with a complex calculation.
Plus, wildly.
What do you mean?
Maybe other (different entry/exit conditions + additions/averaging, trails, stops, limits - maybe turn everything upside down and trade not a "forecast" price movement, but, like, "to return to the average - counter-trend") variants of its interpretation in the TS?
"Meaning" - let's monitor and continue the banquet with bears, bulls and coefficients with systems of equations and their solution and indicators...
1. If the intended TS does not work with the dol′nevshaya efficiency, I do not think that the intricacies that are not provided by the logic of TS, can not help it and will have a temporary nature, which, detrimental consequences.
2. Bears and Bulls suffer the same diseases as regression.
3) Monitoring of the system indicator is delayed due to the fact that my broker, it turns out, does not work with MT5, for which this EA was written. Busy converting it to MT4. Real account is open for MT4. We will wait a little bit.