Nikolai Semko:

Brothers, who's the last in line to see the esteemed docent, the wise Kaa?

Of course, I won't be able to hang on Yusuf's honor board (I'd love to...), but did I get a "C" at least?


No, you missed. Double dip.

 
rjurip1:

I suggest there is something to discuss and work on...

No kidding here.

What is needed is CONCRETE, but not lyricism.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

If a little higher, I guess so.

:-)

Yes, you can go lower. Not spamming - it's all business...

 
rjurip1:

:-)

one more time

...

Your seat number among them?

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Well, no kidding, whose behaviour do you want to derive from mathematical modelling?

 
rjurip1:

prices?

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

That is where the mistake lies. Prices are a consequence of market/people behaviour. Like the whole economy, look at the root cause. "Like an artist to an artist", ))

 
rjurip1:

That's where the mistake lies. Prices are a consequence of market/people behaviour. Like the whole economy, look at the root cause. "As an artist to an artist", ))

There - that's closer... (but the FA doesn't always rule)

"As an artist to an artist", ))

As a free artist and drawer - I'll have a look...

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

No, you missed. You're a two-timer.

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

There - that's closer... (but the FA doesn't always rule)

"As an artist to an artist", ))

As a free artist and drawer - I'll have a look...

I don't know what's closer for you, but if you want a chance to make some money in the markets, I suggest you look at the stock markets. As for forex, have you thought about why it is so seriously restricted in the US?

